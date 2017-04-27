‘Your plan is simply a ‘La La Land’ plan’: 15 crackling quotes from the B.C. leaders’ debate

Sparks flew far and wide in the televised B.C. leaders’ election debate on Wednesday night.

BC Liberal Leader Christy Clark, BC NDP Leader John Horgan and BC Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver traded shots as the politicians vie for votes leading up to election day on May 9.

They covered issues such as housing, jobs, infrastructure and the opioid crisis.

And they did it with some crackling quotes in an effort to score point over their opponents.

Here are 15 of the most memorable quotes from the B.C. election debate:

Christy Clark: “I would say in these times of rising protectionism in the U.S., what B.C. is going to need is a leader who is tough, but who is calm, and is considered.”

Clark’s remark was a clear shot at Horgan, who was noted for his aggressive tone in last Thursday’s leaders’ radio debate.

Christy Clark: “[Mr. Horgan] didn’t raise softwood lumber even once in three years in Question Period. What is that, Mr. Horgan?” John Horgan: “Well, Ms. Clark, maybe if you came to Question Period more often I might have been able to do that.”

Horgan’s retort came amid a debate over the tariff on Canadian softwood lumber that was recently announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

John Horgan: “I know you’d rather watch a hockey game.”

Horgan’s remark came in the very same exchange on softwood lumber, in reference to her attendance during Question Period in the legislature.

Andrew Weaver: “Your plan is simply ‘La La Land’ plan.”

The BC Greens leader directed this remark at John Horgan about the BC NDP’s economic plan.

Andrew Weaver: “You’re trying to take us back into the 20th century, chasing jobs that don’t exist, drawing water from rocks.”

This remark, which Weaver aimed at Clark, came as the pair discussed the BC Green Party plan to increase the carbon tax by $10 per year for four years starting in January 2018.

John Horgan: “I’m an Irish descendant, I’m passionate.”

This came in response to a question from moderator Jennifer Burke, who asked the BC NDP leader whether he had an anger problem.

Andrew Weaver: “Your whole narrative is to be better than the BC Liberals. Well, better than really bad is still just plain bad.”

Weaver repeated his “bad” quote at least twice in the debate. First, it came after Horgan asked the BC Greens leader why the party’s deputy leader Adam Olsen told The Vancouver Sun that he was “not concerned about Christy Clark getting back in.” Weaver later remarked that the BC NDP have carried on the same narrative for 16 years.

Jennifer Burke: “I’ll let cooler heads prevail.”

Moderator Jennifer Burke said this after a particularly heated exchange between Horgan and Weaver that ended with them trading barbs about the size of their rallies.

Christy Clark: “I will not debate whether my rally is bigger than your rally, Dr. Weaver.”

Clark’s quote came after a heated exchange between Horgan and Weaver that saw them address the size of their respective rallies. Horgan spoke of a BC NDP rally at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom, Weaver of a Green rally at the Victoria Conference Centre.

Andrew Weaver: “The party that won the last election wasn’t the BC Liberals, it was the non-voter.”

In a debate segment covering “Hot Topics,” Weaver was asked what chance his party had of forming government. Then he pointed out who he really thought won the 2013 provincial election.

Andrew Weaver: “You basically are saying then that you have a plan to develop a plan to come up with a plan.” John Horgan: “Correct.”

The BC Greens leader noted this in reference to the BC NDP’s plan to rid B.C. of Medical Services Premium (MSP) fees.

Andrew Weaver: “You going to get mad at me too now, John?” John Horgan: “Oh man.”

The BC Greens leader took this shot at Horgan in the same exchange as the debate about MSP fees.

John Horgan: “That was a court-ordered agreement, Ms. Clark, and you were dragged kicking and screaming to that position.”

Clark noted that B.C. students rank highly around the world on subjects such as science and math in response to a question about education. She then said that, as a result of an agreement with the BC Teachers’ Federation, the government was adding about 3,000 teachers to classrooms. Horgan noted that the agreement came after a Supreme Court of Canada decision.

Andrew Weaver: “The real reason why have a Family Day on a different day is because of ski lobbyists who went to your government and wanted it so.”

This, from the BC Greens leader, after Clark said it was good to have Family Day on a different date than other provinces because it gave British Columbians an advantage at the ski hill.

Andrew Weaver: “That was a remarkable, revisionist closing remarks.”

This, from Weaver, in response to Clark’s closing statement, in which she said that only the BC Liberals could lead the province’s fight for more jobs.