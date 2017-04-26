B.C. election: Housing, economy, leadership feature in final leaders debate

VICTORIA – British Columbia Premier Christy Clark is defending the time it took her government to cool Vancouver’s scorching housing market, telling voters watching a TV debate the Liberals

wanted to make sure they didn’t wipe out the equity people have built in their homes by acting rashly.

But Clark says measures the government took, including a 15 per cent tax on foreign buyers in Metro Vancouver, have worked by slowing rising house prices.

British Columbia’s May 9 election campaign passed a pivotal moment Wednesday night as the three party leaders participated in the final debate, outlining their differences on housing, the economy and leadership.

NDP Leader John Horgan accused the Liberals of waiting too long to come to the aid of families trying to put a roof over their heads, while Green Leader Andrew Weaver said the government’s

policies have turned housing into an investment vehicle.

The leaders debated for the first time last week on radio, which was largely remembered for a testy exchange after Clark touched Horgan on the arm and told him to calm down, causing the NDP leader to ask his Liberal counterpart not to touch him again.

The debate on Wednesday featured more three way clashes, but the moderator asked Horgan directly about his temperament, asking if he has anger-management issues.