April 20, 2017 9:05 am

Stage set for first B.C. election debate

By Staff The Canadian Press

British Columbia Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver, from left to right, NDP Leader John Horgan and Liberal Leader Christy Clark are seen in a combination photo from events on April 6th, 4th and 9th, respectively in Vancouver and Delta

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Leaders of British Columbia’s biggest political parties are set to square off this morning in the first debate of the four-week-long election campaign.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark says she wants the verbal sparring to focus on the leaders’ different ideas so voters can make an informed choice on May 9.

Clark’s Liberals took aim at the costs of the New Democrats’ economics yesterday, accusing the party of releasing a platform with a $6.5 billion hole that can only be filled with tax hikes.

FULL COVERAGE: B.C. election 2017

The NDP platform commits to balancing the budget this year and the following two years, and party leader John Horgan says the plan’s numbers are “very solid.”

Horgan says in today’s debate, he’ll stick to ways his party would make life more affordable for British Columbians.

Green party Leader Andrew Weaver will also participate in the discussion before joining an online forum on the economy and climate change later in the day.
