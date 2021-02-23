Menu

BC RCMP
February 23 2021 6:05pm
01:00

Five-year anniversary of missing Okanagan woman

It’s been five years since Caitlin Potts went missing in 2016. In a video plea for information, Potts’ mother, Priscilla Potts, says the last five years have been the hardest of her life.

