BC RCMP February 23 2021 6:05pm 01:00 Five-year anniversary of missing Okanagan woman It’s been five years since Caitlin Potts went missing in 2016. In a video plea for information, Potts’ mother, Priscilla Potts, says the last five years have been the hardest of her life. RCMP still searching for leads, tips on 5th anniversary of missing Okanagan woman <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7658563/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7658563/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?