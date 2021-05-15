Menu

Canada
May 15 2021 8:29pm
01:34

‘It’s frightening, we don’t get murders in Naramata’: Okanagan community still reeling after bodies found

The small southern Okanagan community of Naramata is still reeling after two bodies were found by hikers on a forest service road on Monday.

