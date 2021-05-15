‘It’s frightening. We don’t get murders in Naramata’: Okanagan community still reeling after bodies found

Send this page to someone via email

The small southern Okanagan community of Naramata is still reeling after two bodies were found by hikers on a forest service road on Monday.

“I was worried it was someone local. It’s frightening. We don’t get murders in Naramata,” said Martine Boutilier, a Naramata resident.

The sense of unease and anxiety is amplified by the fact that despite a massive police search, no one has been connected to the deaths.

“We were pretty shocked, it’s a small community. We moved up from the lower mainland, where we were used to that type of news, but to be here and have that happen in your backyard was a bit unnerving,” said Simone VanderRoest, a Naramata Resident.

Neighbours who witnessed a large ground and aerial police pursuit on Monday are questioning why the public was left in the dark about a double targeted killing and the hunt for potential suspects for more than 28 hours.

Multiple news organizations have reported that the two deceased individuals were brothers from Kamloops, stemming from a social media message posted by a father announcing his two sons died suddenly.

Global News has not been able to confirm the reports.

