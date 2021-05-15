Menu

Crime

‘It’s frightening. We don’t get murders in Naramata’: Okanagan community still reeling after bodies found

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 15, 2021 8:40 pm
The small southern Okanagan community of Naramata is still reeling after two bodies were found by hikers on a forest service road on Monday.

“I was worried it was someone local. It’s frightening. We don’t get murders in Naramata,” said Martine Boutilier, a Naramata resident.

The sense of unease and anxiety is amplified by the fact that despite a massive police search, no one has been connected to the deaths.

Read more: ‘I was surprised’: Neighbours question why public left in dark about Naramata double killings

“We were pretty shocked, it’s a small community. We moved up from the lower mainland, where we were used to that type of news, but to be here and have that happen in your backyard was a bit unnerving,” said Simone VanderRoest, a Naramata Resident.

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbours who witnessed a large ground and aerial police pursuit on Monday are questioning why the public was left in the dark about a double targeted killing and the hunt for potential suspects for more than 28 hours.

Read more: Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in Alberta woman’s suspicious death in B.C., police say

Multiple news organizations have reported that the two deceased individuals were brothers from Kamloops, stemming from a social media message posted by a father announcing his two sons died suddenly.

Global News has not been able to confirm the reports.

Crime Okanagan penticton south okanagan BC RCMP penticton rcmp naramata Okanagan killings

