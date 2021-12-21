Menu

Crime
December 21 2021 7:35pm
01:55

Two men in serious condition after West Kelowna targeted shooting

Two Okanagan men are in serious condition at Kelowna General Hospital after police say the two were shot in a targeted incident In West Kelowna, Monday night.

