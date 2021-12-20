Menu

Canada

2 men shot, Kelowna hospital’s emergency department put under lockdown

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 11:13 pm
Kelowna's hospital was suddenly put under lockdown Monday evening. View image in full screen
Kelowna's hospital was suddenly put under lockdown Monday evening. Jamie Tawil / Global News

Police said two men have been injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a West Kelowna, B.C. hotel.

RCMP responded to emergency calls reporting that shots had been fired near the 4000-block of Pritchard Drive shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Police said that two male victims were being treated for serious injuries at the hospital.

The emergency department at Kelowna General Hospital was subsequently put under lockdown.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP at the hospital told Global News that they were also screening people at the hospital’s main entrance, although some were allowed through.

Interior Health said that patients are still safe to go down to the hospital if they require emergency care. The lockdown ended at 8:30 p.m., approximately three hours after it began.

Read more: Abandoned Kelowna, B.C. home ablaze again

Police said they do not believe that the shooting was a random incident.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

