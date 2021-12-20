Abandoned Kelowna, B.C. home ablaze again

Send this page to someone via email

An abandoned Kelowna house slated for demolition went up in flames Monday.

The boarded-up home at 1295 Leathead Road was fully engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived just before 1 p.m. to douse it. Passersby stopped and watched as flames rose from the windows and licked the exterior of the building, which is believed to be empty.

Read more: Leaking pipe sets off false alarm at Kelowna International Airport

It was familiar territory for the local fire department, which was called to another fire at the same house just one week earlier, on Dec. 13. That fire was deemed suspicious.

The building has been approved for demolition by Saba Construction, according to City of Kelowna documents.

1:22 Kelowna Fire Department gives virtual tour Kelowna Fire Department gives virtual tour – Nov 17, 2020

Advertisement