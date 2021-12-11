Leaking pipe sets off false alarm at Kelowna International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

A false alarm at Kelowna International Airport on Saturday morning saw passengers temporarily evacuated from the terminal building.

An airport official told Global News that a sprinkler pipe began to leak, which set off the fire alarm just before 9 a.m.

The official said the alarm worked as it should have, while also confirming there was no fire. They said protocols were followed, resulting in passengers being evacuated.

Thirty minutes later, passengers were allowed to re-enter the terminal.

The official said crews are working to get systems back online, and that there may be some delays.

Passengers are asked to check their flight information on YLW’s website.

