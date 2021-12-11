Menu

Canada

Leaking pipe sets off false alarm at Kelowna International Airport

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 1:04 pm
Passengers were temporarily evacuated from the main terminal building at Kelowna International Airport on Saturday morning because of a false fire alarm.
Passengers were temporarily evacuated from the main terminal building at Kelowna International Airport on Saturday morning because of a false fire alarm. Submitted

A false alarm at Kelowna International Airport on Saturday morning saw passengers temporarily evacuated from the terminal building.

An airport official told Global News that a sprinkler pipe began to leak, which set off the fire alarm just before 9 a.m.

The official said the alarm worked as it should have, while also confirming there was no fire. They said protocols were followed, resulting in passengers being evacuated.

Thirty minutes later, passengers were allowed to re-enter the terminal.

Passengers were temporarily evacuated from the main terminal building at Kelowna International Airport on Saturday morning because of a false fire alarm.
Passengers were temporarily evacuated from the main terminal building at Kelowna International Airport on Saturday morning because of a false fire alarm. Submitted
Passengers wait in the security line after being allowed to re-enter the terminal building following a false alarm at YLW on Saturday. View image in full screen
Passengers wait in the security line after being allowed to re-enter the terminal building following a false alarm at YLW on Saturday. Submitted

The official said crews are working to get systems back online, and that there may be some delays.

Passengers are asked to check their flight information on YLW’s website.

