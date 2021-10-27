Menu

BC RCMP
October 27 2021 8:20pm
02:03

Controversial Halloween display garners police attention

A Kelowna man said he’s haunted by what he describes as a racist Halloween display, which includes a Confederate flag and a figure depicting a man hanging by a noose on a tree.

