Canada April 13 2021 7:50pm 01:58 RCMP unveils new 4-year strategic plan for policing in Kelowna Supt. Kara Triance and the Kelowna RCMP have unveiled their new 2021-2024 strategic plan for policing Kelowna. Kelowna RCMP pledge to show up at their best for every citizen in new plan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7756572/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7756572/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?