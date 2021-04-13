Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
April 13 2021 7:50pm
01:58

RCMP unveils new 4-year strategic plan for policing in Kelowna

Supt. Kara Triance and the Kelowna RCMP have unveiled their new 2021-2024 strategic plan for policing Kelowna.

Advertisement

Video Home