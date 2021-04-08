Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
BC RCMP
April 8 2021 8:14pm
01:50

Over $200K in distracted driving tickets issued in Kelowna in March

Over 19 distracted driving tickets were issued per day in March in Kelowna.

Advertisement

Video Home