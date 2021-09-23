Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime
September 23 2021 7:22pm
01:41

One man in custody after weapons report and woman injured near UBCO

Kelowna RCMP said a man is now in custody after he allegedly assaulted a woman, and was reportedly behaving erratically while brandishing a gun.

Advertisement

Video Home