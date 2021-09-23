Crime September 23 2021 7:22pm 01:41 One man in custody after weapons report and woman injured near UBCO Kelowna RCMP said a man is now in custody after he allegedly assaulted a woman, and was reportedly behaving erratically while brandishing a gun. Weapons report caused closure of Academy Way near UBC Okanagan REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217129/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217129/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?