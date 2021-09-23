Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP incident unfolding on Academy Way, near UBC Okanagan

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 11:59 am
A file image of a RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file image of a RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

Kelowna RCMP are asking people to avoid the area just south of the UBC Okanagan campus due to a police incident.

The area of Academy Way, between Hindle Drive and Acadia Street, will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to an ongoing police incident.

Click to play video: 'UBCO students head back to class amid fourth wave' UBCO students head back to class amid fourth wave
UBCO students head back to class amid fourth wave – Sep 7, 2021

“We are also asking the public not to post or talk about the movement of police officers in the area,“ Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This can create a risk to both our officers and the public.”

Further details will be released as soon as possible, she said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagKelowna RCMP tagUBC-Okanagan tagCpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy tagAcademy Way tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers