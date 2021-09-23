RCMP incident unfolding on Academy Way, near UBC Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP are asking people to avoid the area just south of the UBC Okanagan campus due to a police incident.

The area of Academy Way, between Hindle Drive and Acadia Street, will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to an ongoing police incident.

“We are also asking the public not to post or talk about the movement of police officers in the area,“ Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“This can create a risk to both our officers and the public.”

Further details will be released as soon as possible, she said.