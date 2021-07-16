Menu

Canada
July 16 2021 12:23pm
02:21

‘You’re not a Canadian’: Racist tirade caught on video outside Kelowna vaccination clinic

Kelowna RCMP are investigating alleged racist comments that were made at a vaccine clinic on Tuesday.

