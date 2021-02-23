RCMP still searching for leads, tips on 5th anniversary of missing Okanagan woman

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been five years since Caitlin Brandy Potts was last seen.

On Monday, RCMP issued a press release on the fifth anniversary of the cold case, stating they’re still hopeful for tips and leads regarding her unexplained disappearance.

Potts was last seen on Feb. 22, 2016, with a missing person report filed on March 1. She was 27 at the time.

“As the police investigation into Caitlin’s puzzling disappearance progressed, investigators believed that criminality was involved and therefore the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit became involved and ultimately took over carriage of the file,” RCMP said in a press release.

In April 2017, police issued a video surveillance clip of Potts entering the Hudson’s Bay store at Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna on Feb. 21, 2016.

“Over the past five years, major crime investigators have received, analyzed and investigated 25 public tips and pursued hundreds of investigative leads in the case,” said B.C. RCMP major crime section Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon.

“Although Caitlin has not been found yet, the Southeast District Major Crime Unit remains committed to finding out what has happened to Caitlin so that we can provide answers to her friends, family and loved ones.”

Police issued a video plea from Potts’ mother, Priscilla Potts, who says the last five years have been the hardest of her life.

“All I’m left to do is wonder where my daughter may be,” Priscilla Potts said in the minute-long clip.

The RCMP said “as with all investigations, our officers are committed to following any information that may lead to answers as to what has happened to Caitlin.”

Anyone with information regarding Potts’ disappearance is asked to contact the Southeast District major crime unit information line at 1-877-987-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

