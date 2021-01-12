Menu

Fundraiser aims to hire P.I. to investigate Caitlin Potts’ disappearance

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 9:27 pm
WATCH: An Edmonton woman has launched a fundraiser in hopes of hiring a private investigator to look into Caitlin Potts' disapperance.

Next month will mark five years since 27-year-old Caitlin Potts disappeared from the Okanagan in February 2016.

While police suspect foul play, they’ve yet to solve the case.

Now a fundraiser has been set up in the hopes of launching a private investigation into Caitlin’s case.

Read more: Missing Enderby woman didn’t leave Okanagan before she died: police

An Edmonton woman created the online fundraiser earlier this month with the aim of raising $5,000 to hire a private investigator.

“Police don’t investigate enough, at least we feel that way,” said fundraising organizer Victoria Love.

“I’m hoping that hiring a P.I., they can look into more details, they can bring her case back to life.”

Read more: RCMP join Enderby walk for missing and murdered women

It’s an effort Priscilla Potts, Caitlin’s mother, supports.

“I feel so hopeful that there are people out there to help,” Priscilla said of the effort to hire a private investigator.

Priscilla said the first year after Caitlin’s disappearance she “couldn’t be consoled because (her) grief was too much,” and the grief of losing her daughter never goes away.

Read more: Drone takes to sky in search of missing North Okanagan women

The young woman’s disappearance has also left Caitlin’s son “at a loss,” Priscilla said.

Love said she was motivated to take action after researching Caitlin’s case for a series of social media posts she creates spotlighting unsolved murders and disappearances.

“I find that a lot of these cases are swept under the rug especially missing and murdered Indigenous women,” Love said.

“It’s time that Priscilla Potts gets closure for her daughter and her family.”

After years of searching for her daughter, Priscilla hopes a P.I. might help lead them to Caitlin’s remains and help the family get justice through the courts.

“The evidence is good,.. but all we need is a body,” Priscilla said.

Priscilla said she can’t wait for the day they find Caitlin but sometimes feels like it’s not going to happen.

Read more: ‘They are not forgotten’: walk planned for missing north Okanagan women

She said the police investigations team in Vernon recently told her, “anything that has to do with Caitlin’s case has come to a stop,” but the drive to hire a P.I has given her more hope.

The RCMP denies it’s stopped actively investigating Caitlin’s case.

A police spokesperson said the case has received significant resources and remains active.

“Investigators, with the district’s major crime unit, remain committed to finding out what has happened to Caitlin,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a statement.

“The BC RCMP fully recognizes that Caitlin’s family is looking for answers to understand what has happened to her. We wish to acknowledge her family for their continued efforts, vigour and determination to determine what ultimately led to the unexplained disappearance of their loved one.”

Read more: Boyfriend of missing Okanagan woman convicted of assaulting her before she disappeared

Police said tips, in this case, should be directed to the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

