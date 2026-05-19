West Island commuters confused after Fairview bus terminal relocates

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The Fairview bus loop in Pointe-Claire has been serving West Island commuters for decades.

But on Tuesday, many transit users were still showing up, not realizing their bus stop has moved.

One commuter told Global News she was confused — she knew the REM started, but didn’t know the bus stopped picked up commuters from the old terminal.

As of Monday, the STM officially moved the terminal to the REM’s Fairview-Pointe-Claire station, a few hundred metres away.

In an email, an STM spokesperson said bus routes are being rerouted to the new terminal to facilitate transfers between buses and the REM.

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“Most routes will continue to service the shopping centre via stops along Brunswick boulevard.”

But amid the reshuffling, there are other routes that no longer exist..

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“I knew they were going to change the routes but I did not know they were going to finish the bus,” said a West Island commuter. “I can’t find my bus over here – it’s not anywhere – not even on the app. So it’s a confusion – everyone is walking around like zombies.”

The new terminal is a more modern set up – built directly beside the REM station.

It includes covered boarding areas, an indoor waiting space, a customer service counter, and washrooms.

But for riders used to quickly stepping into the shopping centre while waiting for the bus, the new terminal is a longer walk to the mall.

And while the old terminal may not be glamorous, for many West Islanders, it’s been part of daily life for decades.

The STM says work to restore the site will begin shortly, before its lease ends on July 31.

There are reports the space could be converted into a parking lot for the mall.