‘A dumb mistake,’ Ontario finance minister Rod Phillips says upon return from vacation

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips arrived at Pearson International Airport on Thursday and was met by reporters seeking answers for his vacation abroad during the province-wide COVID-19 lockdown. Phillips called it a “dumb, dumb mistake” and said the premier “has far more important things to do” when asked why he didn’t tell Premier Doug Ford of his excursion. Phillips also denied that he was trying to cover up his travel through social media posts. Phillips said it’s up to the premier when asked if he would resign.