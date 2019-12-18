Kelowna firefighters open up about the mental toll their jobs can take

It is a rewarding job–one that protects residents and the communities they live in. But firefighting is also demanding and can be very tough, not only physically but emotionally as well. Firefighters see and experience difficult situations that involve fatalities and serious injuries. And that can take a huge toll on their mental health. Klaudia Van Emmerik now with part one of a two part series on job-related trauma and stress among firefighters on the frontlines.