Global News at 11 Okanagan
November 28 2019 8:07pm
02:33

It was tent city for the homeless but after the City of Kelowna relocated the camp, it’s relieved some of the pressure on the 200-block of Leon Avenue and the Gospel Mission shelter

It’s been home to dozens of homeless people living in tents for months but tonight the 200-block of Leon Avenue in downtown Kelowna looks much different. The impromptu tent village is no longer blocking sidewalks or the roadway. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, it’s relieved some of the pressure on the block and the Gospel Mission.

