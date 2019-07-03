Global News at 11 Okanagan July 3 2019 2:10am 01:00 Outdoor concerts free all summer in Kelowna Parks Alive launched their summer concert series on Tuesday night in Kelowna. Music from every genre will fill numerous parks this summer in several different neighbourhoods. Outdoor concerts free all summer in Kelowna <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5454929/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5454929/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?