Outdoor concerts free all summer in Kelowna

Parks Alive launched their summer concert series on Tuesday night in Kelowna.

The James Hay Trio was followed by Sherman Doucette’s Tankful of Blues at Osprey Park on Richter St.

Residents pulled up lawn chairs and blankets to take in the event.

Music from every genre will fill numerous parks this summer in several different neighbourhoods.

Check out the Parks Alive website here for a calendar of which parks will host which artists.