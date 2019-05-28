Global News at 11 Okanagan May 28 2019 2:25pm 02:21 Tree-top thrills at SkyTrek Adventure Park in Revelstoke SkyTrek Adventure Park in Revelstoke has been satisfying thrill seekers with tree top challenges and activities for over a decade, including a pendulum ride that swings 50 feet in the air. Adventure park in Revelstoke has visitors flying through forest canopy <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5326138/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5326138/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?