Adventure park in Revelstoke has visitors flying through forest canopy

For more than a decade, SkyTrek Adventure Park in Revelstoke has been challenging visitors to overcome their fears and get comfortable with hanging out high in the tree tops.

“We have activities for any age and fitness level,” said director of operations Veronika Stevenson. “For the smallest ones, we have our sky gym, which is activities for two to 12 year olds with no helmets, no harnesses. Just safety nets below.”

Children and youth looking for a little more challenge may opt for the kid’s tree adventure course.

“That’s the real deal,” Stevenson said. “That’s where kids get their helmet and their harness.”

For adults, the most popular activity is the sky course, which has four different levels of aerial trekking.

Beginners are outfitted in safety gear and taught by experienced guides how to navigate the course.

After the training stage, climbers will begin on the green course, which has entry-level games with bridges, nets and ziplines.

The blue course is next, which is higher off the ground and has more difficult aerial obstacles to overcome.

And, finally, the black and double back courses are available for daredevils, as participants skateboarding from tree to tree or swinging through the air with a final “leap of faith,” which simulates a free fall.

The aerial park ensures 100 per cent safety with a modern continuous belay system.

“With the new C-Hook design, once you’re on the course, you can’t come off,” said guide Jon Debney.

For those looking for a quick thrill, the adventure tower offers several heart-pounding activities.

“This is our sky drop, so it’s a free-fall simulating device,” Stevenson said. “We have two different climbing walls — Indiana Jones and a mountain top.”

If you make it all the way to the top of the Indiana Jones climbing wall, a treasure awaits in one of the top boxes.

But the most unique attraction at SkyTrek Adventure Park is the pendulum swing built for two, hurtling 50 feet off the ground.

“People come here after losing lots of weight or going through something challenging in their lives and they just want to achieve something,” Stevenson said. “They’re coming here, battling and fighting through the entire course.

“And that feeling of achievement at the end is better than a paycheck. It’s what we love here.”