Global News at 11 Okanagan November 14 2018 2:36pm 02:36 Ballet company in Kelowna prepares to launch 16th season Ballet Kelowna’s newest production Autumn, inspired by the beauty of fall, will debut Nov, 15 in Vernon and Nov. 16 in Kelowna. Upcoming ballet production in Kelowna inspired by beauty of fall <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4663062/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4663062/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?