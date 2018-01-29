Money, snacks and a whole lot of coffee stolen after man breaks into children’s play centre in Kelowna

It’s not the kind of place you would expect to be the target of crime– a play centre for young children. But that’s happened over the weekend at Fun Bugs in Kelowna. Someone smashed a front window, waited for nearly an hour to make sure no one was coming and then went inside. Money and snacks were stolen and a mess left behind. And as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the break-in was captured by surveillance camera.