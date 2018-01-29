Not a fun weekend at Kelowna’s Fun Bugs

A play centre for children isn’t the kind of place you might expect to be broken into.

But that’s what police are investigating after someone broke into Fun Bugs on Spall Road in Kelowna early Saturday morning.

“I was actually totally shocked because we don’t have anything of value here,” Fun Bugs owner Lori Placide said. “We have paper plates, we have balloons, we have kids stuff, we don’t have a lot of stuff.”

It was around midnight on Friday when the play centre’s front window was smashed with a rock.

About 45 minutes later, a surveillance camera caught a man making his way through the broken window and then rummaging through the facility.

“He took about $300 in Keurig coffee cups which floors us,” Placide said.

In addition to the coffee, nearly $100 in pop and chips were taken. About $150 was also stolen from the cash register as well as roughly $300 from a coin-operated massage chair.

The owner told Global News It’s a big hit for her small business, which is only in its third year of operation.

“It’s a big hit, I mean I have not made any money here yet, we are still breaking even,” Placide said. “So for him to come in and take that much in 45 minutes just bothers me.”

A big hole was also left in the back wall of the play centre. Placide believes it was the suspect’s failed attempt to gain access to the neighboring businesses.

Police have been made aware of the break-in and are investigating.