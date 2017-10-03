Neighbours speak out about Vernon homeless camp

This summer, the City of Vernon wanted to stop a homeless camp in Polson Park from becoming permanent, so it introduced new rules allowing homeless people to camp in many city parks when they could not get into a shelter and requiring those campers to pack up their tents each morning. However, that effort has just moved the camp to another part of town. Now north Okanagan grandmother is speaking out saying the new site and the drug use that goes along with it is unacceptably close to her grandchildren’s hom