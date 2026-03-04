Best tech deals: Electronics discounts you can’t miss

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

So your laptop freezes mid-zoom, your mouse skips across the screen, and your phone battery dies right when you need it most. What you need are gadgets that actually keep up with your day-to-day grind. Whether it’s a Samsung, Logitech, or Google device, we’ve rounded up some of the best tech deals—covering everything from budget-friendly essentials to premium gear that makes you feel like a productivity pro—available now to upgrade your setup without breaking the bank.

Samsung 24-inch FHD Flat Screen If you’re looking for a smooth, colourful display without spending a lot, the Samsung 24-inch FHD Flat Screen IPS Monitor LS24D300GANXZA is a solid pick. It gives you crisp 1080p visuals with a fast 100Hz refresh rate for less blur, plus Eye Saver Mode and a super slim design that looks great on any desk. Grab it while it’s 35 per cent off! $98 on Amazon (was $149.99)

Story continues below advertisement

JBL Live 770NC - Wireless Over-Ear Headphones If premium noise-cancelling headphones feel out of reach, the JBL Live 770NC are a smart way to get big features without the big price tag. They pack True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient, punchy JBL Signature Sound with spatial audio, up to 65 hours of battery life (plus a quick charge boost), Bluetooth 5.3, and a comfy fabric headband—all wrapped up in a sleek over-ear design that’s ready for daily listening. $129.98 on Amazon (was $299.98)

Amazon Fire TV 43 Inch Looking for a big-screen upgrade without breaking the bank? This Amazon Fire 43 inch smart TV delivers crisp 4K visuals, while the ultra-slim design keeps your living space looking sleek. Stream live TV, dive into Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more, and control it all effortlessly with the Alexa Voice Remote—plus, Fire TV keeps getting smarter with new skills all the time. $279.99 on Amazon (was $369.99)

Logitech POP ICON Keys Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard This Logitech keyboard brings a fun splash of colour to your desk while offering a comfy, laptop-like typing experience with contoured low-profile keys. With customizable Action Keys, easy switching between up to three devices, and a long-lasting battery, it’s a stylish and versatile keyboard for work, play, and everything in between. $44 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Story continues below advertisement

HP Envy 6155e Wireless All-in-One Colour Inkjet Printer If you need a reliable printer for home use, the HP Envy 6155e Wireless All-in-One Colour Inkjet Printer handles printing, scanning, and copying with ease, plus it offers duplex printing and a 100-sheet input tray. With a vibrant 2.4″ touchscreen, wireless connectivity, and three months of ink included, it makes everyday printing simple and hassle-free. $99.99 on Amazon (was $189.99)

Google Nest Thermostat The Google Nest Thermostat in Fog helps you save energy by automatically adjusting when you’re away and finding ways to optimize your heating and cooling. Control it from anywhere with the Google Home app or voice commands, get helpful alerts and reminders, and set up a custom schedule in just minutes. $139.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

You may also like:

Magnetic Phone Holder for Laptop – $19.99

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – $159.99

Story continues below advertisement

Amazon Smart Plug – $34.99

Wireless Ergonomic Mouse – $31.99