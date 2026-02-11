The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Article’s seasonal sale is one of the best times to invest in the brand’s modern, Scandinavian-leaning furniture — especially since prices on its typically premium pieces rarely dip this low. Running until February 17th, this year’s event brings discounts of up to 40% off across categories, from living-room staples to bedroom upgrades and outdoor seating. If you’re browsing for direction, these standout selections promise gorgeous design and craftsmanship — with worthwhile savings to match.
Melt into the Beta modular seating, where deep, spacious sections invite you to stretch out, curl up, or claim your perfect corner. Wrapped in durable, stain-repellent fabric and supported by a solid wood frame.
The Moon Chandelier shines soft, elegant light to your space with its row of frosted glass orbs and warm brass-plated finish. Designed to glow beautifully above dining tables or gathering areas, it features adjustable height and handcrafted details.
If you’re looking for a sophisticated chair to add to your home office, the Aquila Office Chair pairs a solid oak frame and adjustable seat with soft bouclé upholstery and foam padding to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the day. It features smooth caster wheels and height-adjustable positioning.
It’s the family table you’ll create lasting memories around. This beautifully crafted extendable design blends simple lines with thoughtful details, offering a warm and inviting space for everyday meals, celebrations, and everything in between.
