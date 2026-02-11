Send this page to someone via email

Article’s seasonal sale is one of the best times to invest in the brand’s modern, Scandinavian-leaning furniture — especially since prices on its typically premium pieces rarely dip this low. Running until February 17th, this year’s event brings discounts of up to 40% off across categories, from living-room staples to bedroom upgrades and outdoor seating. If you’re browsing for direction, these standout selections promise gorgeous design and craftsmanship — with worthwhile savings to match.

Beta 98 Inch Modular Right Chaise Sectional - Welsh Gray Melt into the Beta modular seating, where deep, spacious sections invite you to stretch out, curl up, or claim your perfect corner. Wrapped in durable, stain-repellent fabric and supported by a solid wood frame. $2239 at Article (was $2799)

Moon Chandelier - Gold The Moon Chandelier shines soft, elegant light to your space with its row of frosted glass orbs and warm brass-plated finish. Designed to glow beautifully above dining tables or gathering areas, it features adjustable height and handcrafted details. $319 at Article (was $399)

Aquila Office Chair - Ivory Wool Bouclé If you’re looking for a sophisticated chair to add to your home office, the Aquila Office Chair pairs a solid oak frame and adjustable seat with soft bouclé upholstery and foam padding to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the day. It features smooth caster wheels and height-adjustable positioning. $519 at Article (was $649)

Leigh 39.5 Inch Armless Chair Module - Silver Ivory This comfy, cloud-like couch is a dream to lounge on after a busy day out. Stain resistant, easy to care for and includes reversible back and seat cushions. $879 at Article (was $1099)

Torme 82.75 Inch - 104.25 Inch Extendable Dining Table - White Oak It’s the family table you’ll create lasting memories around. This beautifully crafted extendable design blends simple lines with thoughtful details, offering a warm and inviting space for everyday meals, celebrations, and everything in between. $1499 at Article (was $1999)

Adel 38.5 Inch Cabinet - White Oak The Adel cabinet combines sculptural style with a compact footprint, making it a striking choice for smaller spaces. Crafted from solid and veneered wood. $889 at Article (was $989)

Nordens Concrete Side Table - Soft White Crafted from lightweight concrete with elegant fluted sides and a broad open tabletop, this little table makes a statement all on its own. $169 at Article (was $249)

Nera 6-Drawer Double Dresser - Walnut This spacious double dresser is a storage solution that completes any bedroom or living space. Available in gorgeous walnut, it’s made from a durable mix of veneered and solid wood. $1859 at Article (was $1999)

