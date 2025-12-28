The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This Boxing Week, retailers from Wayfair to Walmart are rolling out incredible deals on major appliances you won’t want to miss. From modern refrigerators to powerful washers and dryers, you can save big on top brands while upgrading your kitchen, laundry room, or entire home. Whether you’re replacing an old appliance or planning a full refresh, these limited-time deals make it easy to bring home the appliances you need at prices that won’t break the bank.

24 Inch Beverage Refrigerator Freestanding or Built-In Drawer Cooler Keep your drinks perfectly chilled with the 24-Inch Nipus Beverage Refrigerator — it fits under your counter or stands on its own, holds up to 133 cans, features LED lighting and easy digital temperature controls, and comes with two adjustable grids to keep everything organized. $999.99 at Wayfair (was $2199.99)

AquaRest DayDream 3500 6-Person 35-Jet Plug & Play Hot Tub Warm up this winter and boost your wellness with the AquaRest DayDream 3500 6-Person Hot Tub—its 35 stainless steel jets and soothing Ozonator system help relax muscles, reduce stress, and keep your backyard spa experience crystal clear, even in the chilliest months. $5523.02 at Wayfair (was $7939.99)

GE 30 From soups to savory roasts, the GE 30″ Electric Slide-In True Convection Range stands out with five versatile burners, a spacious 5.3 cu. ft. true European convection oven, six rack positions, front-edge elements with dual-size power, and a steam-assisted self-cleaning system—perfect for winter meals that require precision, even heat, and easy cleanup. $1549.00 at Walmart (was $2499.00

Hermitlux Countertop Dishwasher Perfect for small kitchens, apartments, dorms, RVs, or boats, this countertop dishwasher is ultra compact and requires no permanent installation thanks to its built-in water tank. Despite its size, it fits four place settings and offers five wash programs with high-temperature cleaning and heated drying for sparkling results. $339.99 on Amazon (was $389.99)

Moffat 36 Inch 21.6 Cubic Feet Energy Star French Door Refrigerator Looking for a home upgrade you’ll use every day? The Moffat 36″ 21.6 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator pairs a roomy interior and external ice & water dispenser with Energy Star efficiency, adjustable shelves, and fingerprint‑resistant stainless steel. $1999.00 at Wayfair (was $3199.00)

Samsung BESPOKE 2.1 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Over-the-range Microwave If you’re looking for cooking power, this Samsung over-the-range microwave makes cooking as easy as possible (to fit your busy lifestyle), has a strong vent to keep your kitchen smoke-free, and a sleek stainless steel finish that’s easy to keep clean. $539.05 at Walmart (was $749.28)

GE Appliances 30 Ready for the oven of your dreams? Imagine perfectly golden soufflés rising in a self-cleaning lower oven, juicy weeknight roasts sizzling to perfection, and delicate desserts gently warming in the built-in microwave above. With sleek glass touch controls, a soft-close door, and sensor cooking that adjusts to your favourite recipes, this GE 30″ Electric Oven/Microwave Combo is everything you need for elevated cooking experiences. $3499.00 at Wayfair (was $4399.00)

Conserv LUXURY Washer 2.2cf 110V+Condensing Dryer Elevate your laundry game with the Conserv LUXURY Washer and Condensing Dryer — a sleek, stackable duo that combines style and smarts with stainless steel drums, LED displays, and luxe features like steam, sanitize, and whisper-quiet anti-vibration technology. Now 23% off! $2799.99 at Wayfair (was was$3639.99)

