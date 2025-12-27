The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your dining table has seen better days, Boxing Week is your cue to finally upgrade. This is when you can score some of the best furniture prices all year, making it easier to invest in quality pieces for everyday meals and hosting. We’ve rounded up the best dining table and chair options from Amazon, Wayfair, Article, Bouclair and more. Take a look but don’t wait too long because these deals won’t be around forever.

Best rectangular dining table

50% off

Mid-century modern natural wood dining table Rectangular tables are a popular choice – especially for larger families or frequent hosts, thanks to their generous seating and ability to fit seamlessly into most traditional dining rooms. If you’re ready to upgrade your dining space this Boxing Week, this natural wood table is a smart pick for families. Its clean, modern lines, sturdy rectangular design and rich wood finish feel timeless, while natural grain variations make every piece uniquely yours – perfect for everyday meals and gatherings alike. $400 on Bouclair (was $800)

Best matching dining chair

30% off

Fabric and wood dining chair This fabric-and-wood dining chair delivers comfort your family will appreciate and a timeless look that elevates everyday meals. Supportive, stylish and easy to mix and match, it’s a simple upgrade that makes lingering at the table even more enjoyable. $98 on Bouclair (was $140)

Best round or bistro dining table

30% off

Round dining table Ideal for smaller spaces, this round dining table brings everyone closer together. With no awkward corners, it makes conversation easy and creates a cozy, intimate setting – perfect for morning breakfasts, afternoon tea, or relaxed family dinners for four. This sleek round dining table makes it easy to bring everyone together. Finished in black wood veneer with natural grain details, each piece feels distinct. The smooth, sturdy design suits everything from family dinners to game nights, while its timeless style works beautifully in both modern and classic spaces. $420 on Bouclair (was $600)

Best matching dining chair pick

46% off

Black faux leather and metal dining chair Pair the table with this sculptural dining chair and its sleek black faux leather. With clean metal lines, it feels modern yet timeless. Designed for comfort as well as style, it’s a great choice for family dinners, entertaining and any table that deserves a little extra wow factor. $75 on Bouclair (was $140)

Best extendable dining table

10% off

Benchwright extendable dining table (60- to 144-inch) in rustic mahogany If you have a bit more room and love to host, an extendable dining table offers the best of both worlds. It stays compact for everyday family meals, then easily expands when guests arrive – giving you flexibility without permanently taking up extra space. Built to host it all, this extendable dining table blends rugged charm with everyday practicality. Crafted from weathered wood with iron details, it’s sturdy, stable and made to last. Thoughtful extension features make it easy to expand for larger gatherings, while its hand-finished look ensures every table feels truly one of a kind. Starting at $2,834 on Pottery Barn (was $3,149)

Best matching dining chair pick

10% off

Benchwright dining chair in rustic mahogany Designed for busy homes and everyday use, these solid wood dining chairs are built to last. With reinforced construction, classic craftsmanship and a range of rich finishes, they offer dependable comfort and timeless style – perfect for family meals, hosting and everything in between. $539 on Pottery Barn (was $599)

Best traditional dining table

7% off

Torme 82.75- to 104.25-inch extendable dining table If you’re drawn to a traditional aesthetic, this dining style is a timeless choice that feels warm and inviting. Designed to bring family and friends together, it creates a welcoming space for shared meals, easy conversation and meaningful moments. The Torme dining table pairs clean, simple lines with thoughtfully considered details. Softly rounded edges add subtle elegance, while bold, commanding legs anchor the design. A discreet drop-in leaf effortlessly expands seating from six to eight, making this timeless table as practical as it is beautifully balanced for everyday meals and gatherings. Now available as the Culinary Council bundle, the set includes all you need to upgrade your dining room. $4,438 on Article (was $4,771)

Best matching dining chair pick

7% off (included in bundle)

Rosin dining armchair in smoked oak and Welsh green for two Give your dining room a regal refresh with the Rosin Dining Armchair. Solid wood legs and base provide lasting support, while densely cushioned foam seats are wrapped in a stain-repellent fabric for everyday ease. It’s a refined yet functional design that brings comfort without sacrificing elegance. Included in the bundle on Article

Best rustic or farm dining table

10% off

IDEALHOUSE dining table for 8 people For a more rustic or farmhouse feel, this versatile rectangular dining table is perfect for family meals, work-from-home days, or casual gatherings. Its roomy tabletop fits 6–8 people comfortably, while a sturdy metal frame and durable MDF construction ensure long-lasting use. Clever design features make it practical, space-saving and easy to maintain for everyday life. $158.39 on Amazon (was $175.99)

Best matching dining chair pick

14% off

Recaceik 39 inch dining benches These 39-inch Recaceik dining benches combine sturdy wood planks with sleek metal legs for a durable, industrial-inspired look. Perfect for dining rooms, entryways, or hallways, they tuck neatly under tables when not in use. Sold as a 2-piece set, they’re versatile, space-saving, and quick to assemble for instant style and function. $109 on Walmart (was $126)

Best modern dining table

11% off

Heidi 62- to 82.75-inch extendable dining table in white oak Looking for the perfect modern touch for your dining space? Keeping supper simple since mid-2025, the Heidi table is intentionally unembellished so its thoughtful details can shine. A solid-wood edge highlights the natural grain and defines the top and base, while a discreet drop-in leaf adds flexibility for extra guests – or the occasional fourth-grade poster project. Next up: simplifying meal planning. $1,069 on Article (was $1,199)

Best matching dining chair pick

16% off

Ecole Dining Chair - Oak and Welsh Taupe Well-studied and effortlessly versatile, this chair reimagines a classic mid-century schoolhouse frame with a modern update in fresh, durable fabrics. A wide, gently curved back offers comfortable support, making it ideal for long dinners with friends or late-night study sessions alike. $209 on Article (was $249)

Best solid wood dining table

17% off

Kinston 94-inch solid wood dining table Solid wood will always be timeless, especially when captured in this Kinston solid wood dining table. Bring classic charm to your dining space with its rustic, distressed finish, highlighting natural grain patterns. A spacious 95″ top comfortably seats up to eight. Perfect for casual family meals or special gatherings, it combines classic design with everyday durability and character. $2,600 on Wayfair (was $3,150)

Best matching dining chair pick

13% off

Kinston solid wood dining chair (Set of 2) Add to the cozy, farmhouse touch with this solid wood 2-piece set. Featuring classic ladder backs and hand-finished distressing, each chair showcases natural grain variations for rustic charm. Durable, easy to clean, and perfectly sized, they’re ideal for family meals or extra seating anywhere in the home. $790 on Wayfair (was $900)

