Every January, we seem to start strong: new routines, new habits, new promises to ourselves. And sometimes–by February–all that motivation quietly disappears. So instead of adding more to your plate this year (I am not in favour of that!), here are a few resolutions that are simple, realistic, and actually make your home easier to manage. While these are small tweaks, they pay off big time.
Resolution #1: Clean Your Machines
Your washing machine and dishwasher are there to make life easier–but they need a little TLC to keep working (and smelling) their best. Maintenance equals cost, frustration, bad odours and more. This is so easy to do and takes 15 seconds a month.
Here’s the easiest routine ever:
- Buy a year’s supply of machine-cleaning tablets (one for the dishwasher and one for the washing machine)
- Schedule it into your calendar that on the first of every month, toss one into the empty drum (washer) or dispenser (dishwasher)
- Run a hot or tub-clean cycle
- Walk away. That’s it.
This helps prevent odours and buildup, and keeps everything running smoothly — so your clothes and dishes actually come out clean.
Resolution #2: Deal With Paper Before It Becomes Clutter
Paper clutter is one of the biggest things that gets in my way–bills, envelopes, flyers, statements… it never stops. So here’s the system that keeps it under control at my house and I’d love for you to try it, too.
First, stop the flyers and the unaddressed mail. Canada Post allows you to simply place a small note inside your mailbox that says: “No flyers or junk mail please.” How great and easy is that? I did this years ago and it’s so much less to deal with when I collect the mail. Next, go digital wherever you can. Set up a cloud filing system (Apple, Google, Dropbox are all great places to start), and photograph any mail that you need (e.g. a bill or statement) and then save it to the cloud. Go paperless where you can and download statements to your cloud account.
Resolution #3: Replace Your Cleaning Tools Regularly
Cleaning tools don’t last forever–even if we want them to.
If your sponge smells, your mop head looks grungy, or your scrub brush bristles are doing the “perma-fan-out,” it’s time to replace them. Old tools don’t clean well–and sometimes they just move dirt around. They do have a shelf life, and that’s what we’re going to address.
A good guideline:
- Sponges: swap every 30 days (or sooner if they look or smell… questionable)
- Mop heads (e.g. spin mops) and pads: replace as they wear down
- Scrub brushes and detail brushes: refresh when bristles bend or soften
Fresh tools mean less effort and better results. And honestly? Cleaning feels way less annoying when your tools actually work.
Resolution #4: Help Your Food Last Longer
Groceries are expensive — and food waste hurts. So let’s make what you buy last as long as possible.
Keep It Simple — And Stay Consistent
None of these resolutions require massive life changes or investments in time or money. They’re just small, doable habits that:
- Make your home run smoother
- Reduce clutter
- Save money
- And free up your time
So instead of “New Year, New You”…Think: New Year, slightly easier life. That’s something we can all get behind, right?
