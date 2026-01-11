The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Every January, we seem to start strong: new routines, new habits, new promises to ourselves. And sometimes–by February–all that motivation quietly disappears. So instead of adding more to your plate this year (I am not in favour of that!), here are a few resolutions that are simple, realistic, and actually make your home easier to manage. While these are small tweaks, they pay off big time.

Resolution #1: Clean Your Machines

Your washing machine and dishwasher are there to make life easier–but they need a little TLC to keep working (and smelling) their best. Maintenance equals cost, frustration, bad odours and more. This is so easy to do and takes 15 seconds a month.

Here’s the easiest routine ever:

Buy a year’s supply of machine-cleaning tablets (one for the dishwasher and one for the washing machine)

Schedule it into your calendar that on the first of every month, toss one into the empty drum (washer) or dispenser (dishwasher)

Run a hot or tub-clean cycle

Walk away. That’s it.

Dishwasher Cleaner And Deodorizer Tablets Even your dishwasher needs a deep clean once in a while. These easy-to-use tablets break down grease, limescale, and hidden buildup that can cause lingering odours and cloudy dishes. Drop one in monthly to keep your machine fresh, efficient and actually doing its job. $22.46 on Amazon (was $24.95)

Washing Machine Cleaner 24 Tablets If your laundry never smells quite as fresh as it should, your washing machine might be the culprit. These powerful cleaner tablets help remove residue, detergent buildup, and odour-causing grime from deep inside the drum–keeping your washer running smoothly and your clothes truly clean. $24.95 on Amazon

This helps prevent odours and buildup, and keeps everything running smoothly — so your clothes and dishes actually come out clean.

Resolution #2: Deal With Paper Before It Becomes Clutter

Paper clutter is one of the biggest things that gets in my way–bills, envelopes, flyers, statements… it never stops. So here’s the system that keeps it under control at my house and I’d love for you to try it, too.

First, stop the flyers and the unaddressed mail. Canada Post allows you to simply place a small note inside your mailbox that says: “No flyers or junk mail please.” How great and easy is that? I did this years ago and it’s so much less to deal with when I collect the mail. Next, go digital wherever you can. Set up a cloud filing system (Apple, Google, Dropbox are all great places to start), and photograph any mail that you need (e.g. a bill or statement) and then save it to the cloud. Go paperless where you can and download statements to your cloud account.

Fellowes Powershred Deskside Paper Shredder For paper mail that you’ve processed, keep a paper shredder at home, and ditch it when you’re done. And a quick reminder: most households only need to keep financial papers from the past six years. So if you’ve got “archaeological layers” of paperwork… this is your sign. Shred, destroy, move on! $72.99 on Amazon

Resolution #3: Replace Your Cleaning Tools Regularly

Cleaning tools don’t last forever–even if we want them to.

If your sponge smells, your mop head looks grungy, or your scrub brush bristles are doing the “perma-fan-out,” it’s time to replace them. Old tools don’t clean well–and sometimes they just move dirt around. They do have a shelf life, and that’s what we’re going to address.

A good guideline:

Sponges: swap every 30 days (or sooner if they look or smell… questionable)

Mop heads (e.g. spin mops) and pads: replace as they wear down

Scrub brushes and detail brushes: refresh when bristles bend or soften

Scotch-Brite Scrub Dots A small but mighty upgrade, these scrubbers feature raised dots that power through stuck-on messes without scratching surfaces, making everyday cleaning faster and more effective. When your sponge works harder, you don’t have to. $8 on Amazon (was $9.5)

4 Pack Spin Mop Replacement Head If your mop head has seen better days, this is your sign. Fresh replacement heads pick up dirt more effectively and prevent you from spreading yesterday’s mess around today. A simple swap that makes floors noticeably cleaner. $24.99 on Amazon

Mop Pad Replacements Worn-out mop pads don’t clean–they smear. These replacement pads restore your mop’s cleaning power, trapping dust and grime so you get better results with less effort. Bonus: they’re easy to swap and keep on rotation. $13.99 on Amazon

Libman Scrub Brush Kit From grout lines to tight corners, this multi-brush kit tackles the spots your usual tools miss. With firm bristles designed for different surfaces, it makes detail cleaning quicker, easier, and far more satisfying. $16.16 on Amazon (was $20.34)

Fresh tools mean less effort and better results. And honestly? Cleaning feels way less annoying when your tools actually work.

Resolution #4: Help Your Food Last Longer

Groceries are expensive — and food waste hurts. So let’s make what you buy last as long as possible.

WiseFresh 30 Packs 5 Gram Ethylene Gas Absorber Packets One easy upgrade is to use ethylene gas absorbers in your produce drawers. Fruits and veggies naturally release ethylene gas as they ripen–these little pods help absorb it so your produce lasts longer. Replace them every 2–3 months and you’ll really notice the difference. $25.99 on Amazon

Mesliese Vacuum Sealer Another great tool is a vacuum sealer; I use mine constantly. As a single mom who meal preps, I’ll cook a batch of chicken breasts, portion them out, seal, and freeze them. Then dinner becomes “grab and go.” Leftovers? Seal and save. Kids’ favourites from Costco? Freeze in small batches. This technique removes all air from the bag and seals it which is why food is protected from freezer burn. It keeps food fresher–and helps reduce waste (and grocery bills). $89.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

Keep It Simple — And Stay Consistent

None of these resolutions require massive life changes or investments in time or money. They’re just small, doable habits that:

Make your home run smoother

Reduce clutter

Save money

And free up your time

So instead of “New Year, New You”…Think: New Year, slightly easier life. That’s something we can all get behind, right?