The Curator

Here’s how to recreate Kate Middleton’s best fashion moments

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted October 1, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Let Kate Middleton's style guide you. View image in full screen
Let Kate Middleton's style guide you.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether she’s wearing a ten-year old Barbour jacket, a high-waisted Stella McCartney pantsuit or that famed pearl choker gifted from Queen Elizabeth II, we just can’t get enough of Kate Middleton’s regal-to-real way sense of style.

 

Country Girl

Muted earth tones, fine knit turtlenecks, collared blouses and even skinny jeans! Kate in the country is relaxed yet regal and proper yet practical – and we’re here for all of it.

 

Waterproof Rain Jacket
Skip the $700 Barbour price tag and let this waterproof, tartan-lined bestseller steal the show.
$69.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

The Josephine with Navy Trim
I love a ruffle collar almost as much as I love a puffed sleeve. This finely tuned version (the ‘Josephine’) is from Canadian label Lele de Baltzac.
$225 at LELEDEBALTZAC

 

Ruffled Collar Shirt
Skip the rumpled, bunched effect of a shirting blouse beneath your crewneck – and go faux! Ruffled collar and attachable sleeves for the cheeky wardrobe win.
$13.99 on Amazon (was $15.99)

 

Crewneck Sweater
The muted, muddy-hued sweater (sorry – jumper) is a quintessential layering piece for the weekend-in-the-Cotswolds aesthetic.
$84 at Oak+Fort
Story continues below advertisement

 

Darker Days

As morbid as it sounds, you have no idea how many times a year our viewers reach out for direction on what to wear to a funeral, celebration of life or similar such sad or serious occasions that call for the most classic of pieces. Let Kate lead the way – when pulling it together on your own might feel impossible.

 

Gladdon Quilted Crossbody Purse
A cute, reliable take on a classic. Man I love a gold chain strap!
$29.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Crystals and Pearls Orb Choker
Long live the Queen (in this case, the late English fashion designer Vivienne Westwood).
$325 at Simons

 

Duo Pearl Studs
Take off all your other jewelry – and just wear these. The Duo Pearl stud earrings are new from Vancouver designer Melanie Auld.
$65 at Melanie Auld

 

UPSTORE Women Pillbox Hat
Not a staple, but more like a cherry on the cake.
$13.99 on Amazon (was $15.57)
Kaitie Heels
Have a classic patent heel in your arsenal (or even a loafer or ballet flat) for formal occasions.
$112 at Aldo

 

Business Class

Between her modern power suits and those fresh blonde highlights, I’ve been obsessed with Fall 2025 Kate. And full fashion marks for showing us that the future Queen of Englan can pony up and wear the same ivory ruffled blouse (gasp!) more than once.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Ruffled Flowy Chiffon Blouse
Meet your day-to-night wardrobe workhorse.
$210 at Simons

 

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Split Hoops
A double strand huggie earring can float between corporate meetings and cocktail hour. And if you lose one? Boo! But not the end of the world as this price point.
$19.53 on Amazon

 

Babaton Standout Blazer
Soft structure, slim fit, single breasted. The Standout blazer and Effortless pant, both by Babaton.
$248 at Aritzia
Story continues below advertisement

 

Full Black Duchess Blazer
Named after Kate when she first wore this OG Canadian womenswear brand on a trip to Canada almost 15 years ago. Fast forward to 2025 and Smythe’s The Duchess blazer now comes in different iterations and hues.
$695 at Smythe

 

