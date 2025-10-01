Here’s how to recreate Kate Middleton’s best fashion moments

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether she’s wearing a ten-year old Barbour jacket, a high-waisted Stella McCartney pantsuit or that famed pearl choker gifted from Queen Elizabeth II, we just can’t get enough of Kate Middleton’s regal-to-real way sense of style.
Country Girl
Muted earth tones, fine knit turtlenecks, collared blouses and even skinny jeans! Kate in the country is relaxed yet regal and proper yet practical – and we’re here for all of it.
As morbid as it sounds, you have no idea how many times a year our viewers reach out for direction on what to wear to a funeral, celebration of life or similar such sad or serious occasions that call for the most classic of pieces. Let Kate lead the way – when pulling it together on your own might feel impossible.
Between her modern power suits and those fresh blonde highlights, I’ve been obsessed with Fall 2025 Kate. And full fashion marks for showing us that the future Queen of Englan can pony up and wear the same ivory ruffled blouse (gasp!) more than once.
Named after Kate when she first wore this OG Canadian womenswear brand on a trip to Canada almost 15 years ago. Fast forward to 2025 and Smythe’s The Duchess blazer now comes in different iterations and hues.
Comments