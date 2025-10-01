Here’s how to recreate Kate Middleton’s best fashion moments

Send this page to someone via email

Whether she’s wearing a ten-year old Barbour jacket, a high-waisted Stella McCartney pantsuit or that famed pearl choker gifted from Queen Elizabeth II, we just can’t get enough of Kate Middleton’s regal-to-real way sense of style.

Country Girl

Muted earth tones, fine knit turtlenecks, collared blouses and even skinny jeans! Kate in the country is relaxed yet regal and proper yet practical – and we’re here for all of it.

Waterproof Rain Jacket Skip the $700 Barbour price tag and let this waterproof, tartan-lined bestseller steal the show. $69.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

The Josephine with Navy Trim I love a ruffle collar almost as much as I love a puffed sleeve. This finely tuned version (the ‘Josephine’) is from Canadian label Lele de Baltzac. $225 at LELEDEBALTZAC

Ruffled Collar Shirt Skip the rumpled, bunched effect of a shirting blouse beneath your crewneck – and go faux! Ruffled collar and attachable sleeves for the cheeky wardrobe win. $13.99 on Amazon (was $15.99)

Crewneck Sweater The muted, muddy-hued sweater (sorry – jumper) is a quintessential layering piece for the weekend-in-the-Cotswolds aesthetic. $84 at Oak+Fort

Darker Days

As morbid as it sounds, you have no idea how many times a year our viewers reach out for direction on what to wear to a funeral, celebration of life or similar such sad or serious occasions that call for the most classic of pieces. Let Kate lead the way – when pulling it together on your own might feel impossible.

Gladdon Quilted Crossbody Purse A cute, reliable take on a classic. Man I love a gold chain strap! $29.99 on Amazon

Crystals and Pearls Orb Choker Long live the Queen (in this case, the late English fashion designer Vivienne Westwood). $325 at Simons

Duo Pearl Studs Take off all your other jewelry – and just wear these. The Duo Pearl stud earrings are new from Vancouver designer Melanie Auld. $65 at Melanie Auld

Kaitie Heels Have a classic patent heel in your arsenal (or even a loafer or ballet flat) for formal occasions. $112 at Aldo

Business Class

Between her modern power suits and those fresh blonde highlights, I’ve been obsessed with Fall 2025 Kate. And full fashion marks for showing us that the future Queen of Englan can pony up and wear the same ivory ruffled blouse (gasp!) more than once.

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Split Hoops A double strand huggie earring can float between corporate meetings and cocktail hour. And if you lose one? Boo! But not the end of the world as this price point. $19.53 on Amazon

Babaton Standout Blazer Soft structure, slim fit, single breasted. The Standout blazer and Effortless pant, both by Babaton. $248 at Aritzia

Full Black Duchess Blazer Named after Kate when she first wore this OG Canadian womenswear brand on a trip to Canada almost 15 years ago. Fast forward to 2025 and Smythe’s The Duchess blazer now comes in different iterations and hues. $695 at Smythe

