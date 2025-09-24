You’ll love these ’90s-inspired outfits for fall 2025

Send this page to someone via email

If there has ever been a decade of style I have adored most, it’s undeniably the ’90s. From boot cut denim and minimalist mules to baggy suits and bias cut everything, ’90s-era cool has only gotten better with age. Fast forward to fall 2025 – I’m ready to be signed up all over again!

'90s Meg Ryan

From When A Man Loves A Woman to French Kiss, Meg Ryan’s on screen style in the ’90s was truly top shelf. And her off-duty fashion? A-list all the way.

NSSIW Round Sunglasses I love that modern day Meg still rocks round sunnies. $19.99 on Amazon

Black Leather Biker Jacket Make like Meg and order a size up (or two). $375 at Simons

Ribbed Slouchy Socks Crisp slouchy socks with a simple black loafer equal retro perfection. $15 at Simons

'90s Evening

Whether it was shirting tucked into a taffeta skirt (all hail Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy) or a cashmere tank dress layered over a cap-sleeve tee, black and white minimalism ruled ’90s evenings.

Shoulder Pads Fitted Poplin Shirt With its wide split cuff and metal buttons, this poplin blouse floats like a dream from day and night. $69 at Simons

'90s Airport

These days stars glide through airports styled for the red carpet. In the ’90s? Ya, not so much.

Ribbed Turtleneck Fitted body and a high neck. Meet your favourite new throwback ribbed turtleneck. $69 at Brunette the Label

FURTALK Pashmina Shawl There’s a reason why this well-priced black shawl is a bridesmaid bestseller. $19.99 on Amazon

Freckle Pen A Cindy Crawford-style beauty mark, delivered in the form of a Freckle Pen. $7.98 on Amazon

Wilfred Baker Shirt Hidden buttons make the Baker satin shirt by Wilfred extra sleek. $128 at Aritzia

