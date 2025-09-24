You’ll love these ’90s-inspired outfits for fall 2025

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If there has ever been a decade of style I have adored most, it’s undeniably the ’90s. From boot cut denim and minimalist mules to baggy suits and bias cut everything, ’90s-era cool has only gotten better with age. Fast forward to fall 2025 – I’m ready to be signed up all over again!
'90s Meg Ryan
From When A Man Loves A Woman to French Kiss, Meg Ryan’s on screen style in the ’90s was truly top shelf. And her off-duty fashion? A-list all the way.
'90s Evening
Whether it was shirting tucked into a taffeta skirt (all hail Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy) or a cashmere tank dress layered over a cap-sleeve tee, black and white minimalism ruled ’90s evenings.
'90s Airport
These days stars glide through airports styled for the red carpet. In the ’90s? Ya, not so much.
