You’ll love these ’90s-inspired outfits for fall 2025

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted September 24, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
From boot cut denim and minimalist mules to baggy suits and bias cut everything. View image in full screen
From boot cut denim and minimalist mules to baggy suits and bias cut everything.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If there has ever been a decade of style I have adored most, it’s undeniably the ’90s. From boot cut denim and minimalist mules to baggy suits and bias cut everything, ’90s-era cool has only gotten better with age. Fast forward to fall 2025 – I’m ready to be signed up all over again!

 

'90s Meg Ryan

From When A Man Loves A Woman to French Kiss, Meg Ryan’s on screen style in the ’90s was truly top shelf. And her off-duty fashion? A-list all the way.

NSSIW Round Sunglasses
I love that modern day Meg still rocks round sunnies.
$19.99 on Amazon

 

Skinny Leather Belts
This 3-pack of silver-buckled skinny belts comes in at a 1990’s price point.
$15.99 on Amazon (was $16.99)

 

Black Leather Biker Jacket
Make like Meg and order a size up (or two).
$375 at Simons
Ribbed Slouchy Socks
Crisp slouchy socks with a simple black loafer equal retro perfection.
$15 at Simons

 

'90s Evening

Whether it was shirting tucked into a taffeta skirt (all hail Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy) or a cashmere tank dress layered over a cap-sleeve tee, black and white minimalism ruled ’90s evenings.

Shoulder Pads Fitted Poplin Shirt
With its wide split cuff and metal buttons, this poplin blouse floats like a dream from day and night.
$69 at Simons

 

Iapulio Pleated Clutch Bag
All hail the return of the chain mail bag!
$21 on Amazon (was $31.99)

 

Rhinestone Purse
Bling without the sting.
$29.5 on Amazon (was $34.99)
'90s Airport

These days stars glide through airports styled for the red carpet. In the ’90s? Ya, not so much.

 

Denim Forum The '90s Nina Hi-rise Slim Straight Jean
This ’90s Nina hi-rise slim straight jean pretty much sums up ’90s-era Airport Cindy.
$128 at Aritzia
Ribbed Turtleneck
Fitted body and a high neck. Meet your favourite new throwback ribbed turtleneck.
$69 at Brunette the Label

 

FURTALK Pashmina Shawl
There’s a reason why this well-priced black shawl is a bridesmaid bestseller.
$19.99 on Amazon

 

Freckle Pen
A Cindy Crawford-style beauty mark, delivered in the form of a Freckle Pen.
$7.98 on Amazon
Wilfred Baker Shirt
Hidden buttons make the Baker satin shirt by Wilfred extra sleek.
$128 at Aritzia

 

