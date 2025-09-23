SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Best Amazon fashion finds under $100

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted September 23, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
These coveted pieces can all be conveniently found off Amazon. Excuse me while I feverishly add to cart. View image in full screen
These coveted pieces can all be conveniently found off Amazon. Excuse me while I feverishly add to cart.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Imagine opening your fall 2025 wardrobe to reveal a rack of crisp new clothing; an immaculate blazer vest that perfectly accentuates your waistline, shiny square-toed faux leather boots (you’ll wear them with everything!), a dazzling new evening bag that catches the light from every angle… did anyone else’s heart just skip a beat?

When fall styles look this good – can anyone truly be blamed for a seasonal splurge? And possibly the best part? Each item is now under $100, meaning you can indulge without fearing your next credit card statement. These coveted pieces can all be conveniently found off Amazon. Excuse me while I feverishly add to cart.

 

Story continues below advertisement
Sleeveless Blazer Vest
This classic blazer vest has a gorgeous slim-fit silhouette and front closure with gold button detail. Your OOTDs just got better with this workwear staple.
$60.99 on Amazon

 

Elegant Bow Tie Mini Dress
Perfect for carefree weekends or long autumn walks, this flowy mini dress is a lightweight staple that never goes out of style.
$49.99 on Amazon

 

Women's Fall Wool Blended Sweater Dress
Featuring a pleated A-line silhouette, tie waist, and fall-appropiate hues, this versatile knit dress flatters every body type and transition seamlessly from daytime looks to chic evening ensembles.
$68.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Women's Knee High Gogo Boots
Crafted from premium faux leather, these boots are a chic choice for fall, elevating every look—from a confident stride to the office to a night out on the town.
$65.99 on Amazon (was $75.99)

 

Top Handle Sequin Bag
Meet the ultimate party bag: a dazzling top-handle sequin design that steals the spotlight. Your new go-to accessory for cocktail parties, galas, and elegant dinners has arrived.
$57.84 on Amazon

 

Women Workout Jumpsuit Zip Up
Don’t forget your workout game—every Pilates queen needs the perfect zip-up jumpsuit. This sleek Amazon pick shapes, supports, and keeps you ready to spring into action.
$49.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Women’s Square Neck Bodysuit – $22.99

Crew Neck Short Sleeve Shirts – $58.99

More Recommendations

Pack of 50 Premium Non Slip Velvet Hangers – $29.44

Steamer for Clothes – $55.87

 

Calvin Klein mens Regular Fit
This timeless Calvin Klein button-up transitions seamlessly from the office to formal events, offering a level of versatility that’s simply unmatched.
$63.13 on Amazon (was $67.56)

 

POLO RALPH LAUREN Mens Classic Fit Cotton Knit BoxersBoxer Shorts
These Ralph Lauren boxers are made from soft, breathable fabric with a lightweight, roomy fit for maximum comfort. With an ultra-soft waistband and embroidered signature Polo Pony, they bring classic refinement to your everyday essentials.
$62.63 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Amazon Essentials Mens Skinny-fit
These affordable dress pants from Amazon Essentials are a staple that can be worn for tons of occasions to come.
$46.5 on Amazon

 

Steve Madden Mens Parsens Oxford
The Steve Madden Parsens Oxford in tan leather exudes classic sophistication, featuring a round toe and lace-up closure. Crafted with a leather upper, textile lining, and durable synthetic outsole, they’re great for work or formal occasions.
$99.98 on Amazon

You may also like:

Calvin Klein Eternity Eau de Toilette for Men – $94.00

Leather Belt for Men – $13.99

Story continues below advertisement

Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt – $15.22

 

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices