Best Amazon fashion finds under $100

Imagine opening your fall 2025 wardrobe to reveal a rack of crisp new clothing; an immaculate blazer vest that perfectly accentuates your waistline, shiny square-toed faux leather boots (you’ll wear them with everything!), a dazzling new evening bag that catches the light from every angle… did anyone else’s heart just skip a beat?

When fall styles look this good – can anyone truly be blamed for a seasonal splurge? And possibly the best part? Each item is now under $100, meaning you can indulge without fearing your next credit card statement. These coveted pieces can all be conveniently found off Amazon. Excuse me while I feverishly add to cart.

Sleeveless Blazer Vest This classic blazer vest has a gorgeous slim-fit silhouette and front closure with gold button detail. Your OOTDs just got better with this workwear staple. $60.99 on Amazon

Elegant Bow Tie Mini Dress Perfect for carefree weekends or long autumn walks, this flowy mini dress is a lightweight staple that never goes out of style. $49.99 on Amazon

Women's Fall Wool Blended Sweater Dress Featuring a pleated A-line silhouette, tie waist, and fall-appropiate hues, this versatile knit dress flatters every body type and transition seamlessly from daytime looks to chic evening ensembles. $68.99 on Amazon

Women's Knee High Gogo Boots Crafted from premium faux leather, these boots are a chic choice for fall, elevating every look—from a confident stride to the office to a night out on the town. $65.99 on Amazon (was $75.99)

Top Handle Sequin Bag Meet the ultimate party bag: a dazzling top-handle sequin design that steals the spotlight. Your new go-to accessory for cocktail parties, galas, and elegant dinners has arrived. $57.84 on Amazon

Women Workout Jumpsuit Zip Up Don’t forget your workout game—every Pilates queen needs the perfect zip-up jumpsuit. This sleek Amazon pick shapes, supports, and keeps you ready to spring into action. $49.99 on Amazon

Calvin Klein mens Regular Fit This timeless Calvin Klein button-up transitions seamlessly from the office to formal events, offering a level of versatility that’s simply unmatched. $63.13 on Amazon (was $67.56)

POLO RALPH LAUREN Mens Classic Fit Cotton Knit BoxersBoxer Shorts These Ralph Lauren boxers are made from soft, breathable fabric with a lightweight, roomy fit for maximum comfort. With an ultra-soft waistband and embroidered signature Polo Pony, they bring classic refinement to your everyday essentials. $62.63 on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Mens Skinny-fit These affordable dress pants from Amazon Essentials are a staple that can be worn for tons of occasions to come. $46.5 on Amazon

Steve Madden Mens Parsens Oxford The Steve Madden Parsens Oxford in tan leather exudes classic sophistication, featuring a round toe and lace-up closure. Crafted with a leather upper, textile lining, and durable synthetic outsole, they’re great for work or formal occasions. $99.98 on Amazon

