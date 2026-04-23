Best gifts for book lovers: Must-have picks for avid readers

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Snuggling up with a good book is that much better with the right reading accessories. Whether you’re diving into a fast-paced thriller or slowly savouring a classic, the right setup makes it easier to get completely lost in the story. From cozy finds, to practical reading tools, and little extras that just add a bit of joy, these top picks from Article, Indigo and more were made for creating the perfect escape.

Devices

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft 16 GB An e-reader is a game changer for bookworms and literary enthusiasts. This Amazon Kindle Colorsoft 16 GB features a 7-inch colour display with adjustable warm light, so readers get a paper-like reading experience that brings book covers and highlights to life without distractions like ads or notifications. It features 8 weeks of battery life, a waterproof design, and access to millions of titles for comfortable and portable reading. $64.70 on Amazon

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Lighting

Gritin 19 LED Rechargeable Book Light If you’re reading on the go or in low-light settings, a rechargeable book light is a must-have to keep close at hand. Its flexible design rotates easily to any angle, while adjustable brightness and three light settings let you customize the glow for the perfect reading experience anywhere. $26.99 on Amazon

Monroe Floor Lamp Say goodbye to eyestrain. The right lighting is a must for any reader, and this adjustable gooseneck lamp from Article can be positioned to get the lighting just where you need it. Sturdy and durable, it features an all-metal construction and a polished marble base. $179 at Article

Comfort

Bedsure Throw Blanket A reading session just isn’t the same without the right cozy blanket. Snuggle up with this ultra-soft throw thats warm yet lightweight, so you can unwind with every page. $19.99 on Amazon (was $31.99)

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Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Keep your drinks warm at all times – even during long thoughtful pauses between pages. This app-controlled heated coffee mug is a dream for slow sippers, featuring long lasting battery life and auto-shutoff. $199.99 on Amazon

Kim and Pom French Vanilla Scented Candle What’s better than a good book and a warm candle? Founded in Canada, this brand blends luxurious scents with eco-friendly materials. Hand-poured with love, this French vanilla scented candle will fill your space with the sweet, comforting aroma of warm vanilla. Can you say ‘delicious’? $24.99 on Amazon

Accessories

Author Clock – Literary Clock that Tells Time Using Book Quotes This author clock tells time through iconic literary quotes, so you can experience a new line from classic or modern literature every minute. With over 13,000 curated quotes, you’ll get a fresh snippet every day. This clock makes a thoughtful gift for bookworms, writers or teachers. $64.70 on Amazon

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Magnetic Bookmarks Set of 4 These magnetic bookmarks are compact and lightweight – perfect for books, planners, and notebooks. Designed to gently clip over pages, they stay on pages without damaging paper. $6.99 at Indigo

Reader's Society 1000 Piece Puzzle These reading-themed puzzle makes a fun activity or gift for any of your book-loving friends. It’s just the right amount of challenging yet fun, with 1000 pieces that come together to reveal a beautifully illustrated scene of friendship, community, and conversation. $21.45 on Amazon (was $25.99)

Reading Journal Reading is an accomplishment to be celebrated. Document your reading wins with this gorgeous reading journal that comes in a variety of colours. Record book reviews, favourites book list, book tracker and more. $32.95 on Amazon

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