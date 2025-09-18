2025 home design trends inspired by the runway

Send this page to someone via email

As we look back at fashion’s big statements from 2024, it’s clear those choices are already influencing the interiors of 2025. In fact, some of the year’s strongest home design trends can be traced directly to what was strutting down the runway last season. Here are five defining fashion movements of last year and how they’re inspiring interiors right now.

Jewel Tones Shine Bright

In 2024, fashion rediscovered its love affair with richness. Designers brought out palettes that could have been plucked from a jewelry box: emerald greens, sapphire blues, ruby reds, and amethyst purples. These tones were not shy or muted — they were saturated, lush, and unapologetic. Velvet gowns, jewel-tone suits, and accessories in gemlike hues filled the runways in Paris, Milan, and New York.

Why It Worked in Fashion

After years of neutrals and minimalism dominating the fashion world, jewel tones offered a sense of drama and indulgence. They signaled confidence, depth, and richness — and they photographed beautifully on social media, adding to their appeal. Jewel tones gave fashion lovers the feeling of luxury without necessarily being tied to luxury labels.

How It’s Translating to Interiors

Interiors in 2025 are embracing the same rich palette. Jewel-tone velvets are leading the way in sofas, accent chairs, and drapery. Sapphire-blue cabinetry is adding drama to kitchens. Ruby-red and emerald-green area rugs are grounding living rooms with bold personality.

Designers often pair jewel tones with metallics like brass and gold for a glamorous contrast or balance them with deep walnut and mahogany woods to keep the look sophisticated. The key is treating these colours not as fleeting accents but as anchoring statements — just like a jewel-tone evening gown would command a room.

Animal Prints Roar Back

Few things polarize fashion watchers quite like animal print. But in 2024, leopard, zebra, snake, and cow prints were undeniable. From full-length coats to slinky boots, animal prints weren’t subtle — they were the outfit. Maximalism came roaring back, and animal print became its loudest, proudest expression.

Why It Worked in Fashion

Animal prints carry a primal, rebellious energy. They exude confidence, daring, and sometimes even danger. In a post-pandemic moment where self-expression was celebrated more than restraint, animal prints allowed people to embrace drama without apology.

How It’s Translating to Interiors

In design, animal prints are shedding their reputation as “kitsch” or “too much.” Instead, they’re being used strategically to create moments of drama. A zebra-striped rug under a glass coffee table. A leopard-print accent chair in an otherwise neutral living room. Wallpaper with a snakeskin motif in a powder room.

Designers are careful to balance these bold patterns with natural textures: raw wood, neutral upholstery, or clean architectural lines. The result? Interiors that feel daring but not overwhelming — just as fashion designers used animal prints to punctuate rather than dominate collections.

Statement Coats & Voluminous Silhouettes = Oversized Furniture

If one garment defined 2024, it was the statement coat. Dramatic collars, sweeping lengths, oversized shapes — outerwear wasn’t just about warmth, it was theatre. These coats weren’t accessories; they were the outfit.

Why It Worked in Fashion

The statement coat was a practical way to embrace drama. In colder months, your coat is often the first (and sometimes only) thing people see. Designers leaned into this reality by turning outerwear into bold, sculptural forms. The result was a silhouette that felt modern, powerful, and impossible to ignore.

How It’s Translating to Interiors

In 2025 interiors, the “statement piece” is often oversized furniture. Sofas with exaggerated curves, armchairs with dramatic backs, and light fixtures that feel more like sculptures than sources of illumination. These pieces dominate a room the way a statement coat dominates a look.

Large, plush sectionals anchor living rooms, while massive pendant lights become the focal point of dining spaces. The philosophy is the same: sometimes, one oversized piece is enough to set the tone. Everything else becomes supporting cast.

Texture & Tactility: Sheers, Fringe & Teddy

Fashion in 2024 wasn’t just about what you saw — it was about what you wanted to touch. Sheer fabrics, layered fringes, teddy coats, and bouclé jackets all invited a tactile response. Clothing became sensory.

Why It Worked in Fashion

After years of streamlined silhouettes and slick fabrics, the embrace of texture felt comforting and playful. Sheer layers created intrigue and depth. Teddy and shearling gave warmth and coziness. Fringe offered movement and a sense of fun. Together, they made fashion feel interactive.

How It’s Translating to Interiors

Interiors are now equally obsessed with touch. Bouclé sofas, shearling armchairs, and plush rugs are everywhere. Sheer curtains are layered to create soft, diffused light. Fringe is appearing on lampshades and even wallpaper borders. Throw blankets with nubby, tactile weaves are draped over every surface.

This emphasis on touch makes sense in a world where people crave comfort and connection. It’s not enough for a room to look good on Instagram — it needs to feel good in real life.

Quiet Luxury & Polished Neutrals

At the opposite end of the spectrum from jewel tones and animal prints, 2024 fashion also celebrated “quiet luxury.” Think creamy knits, tailored trousers, camel coats, and monochrome looks in taupe, grey, and ivory. The message was clear: elegance doesn’t shout.

Why It Worked in Fashion

Quiet luxury resonated with people tired of logos and fast-fashion churn. It celebrated quality, craftsmanship, and timelessness. Pieces weren’t designed to be worn once for impact — they were designed to be worn forever.

How It’s Translating to Interiors

In design, quiet luxury shows up as spaces that feel calm, timeless, and sophisticated without being flashy. Neutral palettes dominate: beige, taupe, cream, and soft grey. The focus is on high-quality materials — limestone floors, solid wood furniture, linen drapes, leather upholstery.

The result is homes that feel serene and enduring. Just like a perfectly cut coat or cashmere sweater, they don’t scream for attention, but they’re unforgettable once you experience them.

