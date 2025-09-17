SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share



Your guide to the best-smelling fall candles

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted September 17, 2025 9:00 pm
1 min read
Best fall candles View image in full screen
Capture the essence of the season in a single flicker.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As intoxicating as crisp autumn air, fall candles capture the essence of the season in a single flicker. Think warm woods, creamy vanillas, spiced gourmands, the smoky glow of a fireplace. No matter your vibe, fall candles set the perfect ambiance. Read on for nine picks that bring all the autumn feels.

 

Best overall

Kim and Pom Fall Treats Candle
Sweet, cozy and nostalgia-inducing, this candle smells like autumn baking in the oven. One burn and you’ll feel wrapped in seasonal bliss.
$27 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best luxe candle

Best fall candles
Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Candle
Earthy and elevated, this blend of saffron and cedarwood layers rich spice over fresh woods for a scent that’s sophisticated yet grounding.
$66.50 at Sephora

 

Best classic fall scent

Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath
A classic crowd-pleaser, Autumn Wreath combines cinnamon, apple and fall leaves in a fragrance that’s as welcoming as your favourite knit sweater.
$33.03 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best ambiance

Best fall candles
Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' By The Fireplace Scented Candle
Smoky woods meet roasted chestnuts and sweet vanilla in this cult-favourite. It’s like curling up by a crackling fire sans the fireplace.
$91 at Sephora

 

Best bold fragrance

Best fall candles
Mahogany Teakwood High Intensity
Bold and aromatic, this candle brings a cologne-inspired mix of mahogany, oak and teakwood that fills the room with depth.
$22.95 at Bath & Body Works
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best pumpkin scent

M&SENSE Large Candles Caramel Pumpkin Latte
This oversized soy wax candle layers creamy pumpkin, frothy latte and caramel drizzle into one deliciously indulgent scent.
$49.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best gourmand candle

Best fall candles
Crème Brûlée 4 Wick Candle
A dessert lover’s dream, this gourmand fragrance blends caramelized sugar, vanilla and custard into a sweet glow.
$60 at Lush

 

Best luxury pick

Best fall candles
The Maker Spiritus Candle
The smouldering blend of frankincense, cannabis and vanilla bean creates an opulent aroma perfect for moody fall evenings.
$108 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best vessel

Best fall candles
Mise En Place Gourmand Caramel Café Ceramic Candle
Housed in a chic ceramic vessel, this gourmand candle serves up rich caramel and roasted coffee notes reminiscent of your favourite fall café.
$32 at Anthropologie

 

Best budget

Glade Cashmere Woods
This oh-so-comforting candle surrounds you with soft woods and cozy musk, making it a seasonal staple at a palatable price.
Buy on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

