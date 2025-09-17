Your guide to the best-smelling fall candles

By Adriana Monachino
As intoxicating as crisp autumn air, fall candles capture the essence of the season in a single flicker. Think warm woods, creamy vanillas, spiced gourmands, the smoky glow of a fireplace. No matter your vibe, fall candles set the perfect ambiance. Read on for nine picks that bring all the autumn feels.
Sweet, cozy and nostalgia-inducing, this candle smells like autumn baking in the oven. One burn and you’ll feel wrapped in seasonal bliss.
Earthy and elevated, this blend of saffron and cedarwood layers rich spice over fresh woods for a scent that’s sophisticated yet grounding.
A classic crowd-pleaser, Autumn Wreath combines cinnamon, apple and fall leaves in a fragrance that’s as welcoming as your favourite knit sweater.
Smoky woods meet roasted chestnuts and sweet vanilla in this cult-favourite. It’s like curling up by a crackling fire sans the fireplace.
Bold and aromatic, this candle brings a cologne-inspired mix of mahogany, oak and teakwood that fills the room with depth.
This oversized soy wax candle layers creamy pumpkin, frothy latte and caramel drizzle into one deliciously indulgent scent.
A dessert lover’s dream, this gourmand fragrance blends caramelized sugar, vanilla and custard into a sweet glow.
The smouldering blend of frankincense, cannabis and vanilla bean creates an opulent aroma perfect for moody fall evenings.
Housed in a chic ceramic vessel, this gourmand candle serves up rich caramel and roasted coffee notes reminiscent of your favourite fall café.
This oh-so-comforting candle surrounds you with soft woods and cozy musk, making it a seasonal staple at a palatable price.
