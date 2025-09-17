Your guide to the best-smelling fall candles

See more sharing options

As intoxicating as crisp autumn air, fall candles capture the essence of the season in a single flicker. Think warm woods, creamy vanillas, spiced gourmands, the smoky glow of a fireplace. No matter your vibe, fall candles set the perfect ambiance. Read on for nine picks that bring all the autumn feels.

Best overall

Kim and Pom Fall Treats Candle Sweet, cozy and nostalgia-inducing, this candle smells like autumn baking in the oven. One burn and you’ll feel wrapped in seasonal bliss. $27 on Amazon

Best luxe candle

Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Candle Earthy and elevated, this blend of saffron and cedarwood layers rich spice over fresh woods for a scent that’s sophisticated yet grounding. $66.50 at Sephora

Best classic fall scent

Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath A classic crowd-pleaser, Autumn Wreath combines cinnamon, apple and fall leaves in a fragrance that’s as welcoming as your favourite knit sweater. $33.03 on Amazon

Best ambiance

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' By The Fireplace Scented Candle Smoky woods meet roasted chestnuts and sweet vanilla in this cult-favourite. It’s like curling up by a crackling fire sans the fireplace. $91 at Sephora

Best bold fragrance

Mahogany Teakwood High Intensity Bold and aromatic, this candle brings a cologne-inspired mix of mahogany, oak and teakwood that fills the room with depth. $22.95 at Bath & Body Works

Best pumpkin scent

M&SENSE Large Candles Caramel Pumpkin Latte This oversized soy wax candle layers creamy pumpkin, frothy latte and caramel drizzle into one deliciously indulgent scent. $49.99 on Amazon

Best gourmand candle

Crème Brûlée 4 Wick Candle A dessert lover’s dream, this gourmand fragrance blends caramelized sugar, vanilla and custard into a sweet glow. $60 at Lush

Best luxury pick

The Maker Spiritus Candle The smouldering blend of frankincense, cannabis and vanilla bean creates an opulent aroma perfect for moody fall evenings. $108 at Sephora

Best vessel

Mise En Place Gourmand Caramel Café Ceramic Candle Housed in a chic ceramic vessel, this gourmand candle serves up rich caramel and roasted coffee notes reminiscent of your favourite fall café. $32 at Anthropologie

Best budget

Glade Cashmere Woods This oh-so-comforting candle surrounds you with soft woods and cozy musk, making it a seasonal staple at a palatable price. Buy on Amazon

