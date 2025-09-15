Here’s how to create a functional & stylish front entryway

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your front entryway is more than just a door—it’s the “drop zone” of your home. It’s where shoes come off, coats get tossed, and bags pile up. Done right, it can keep dirt from traveling further into the house, give you a landing pad for your essentials, and set the tone for the rest of your home. I have recently moved into a new home and I wanted to share how I have made my space functional and beautiful, mixing in both practical upgrades and stylish solutions.

A Place for Coats and Bags

One of the biggest pain points in any entryway? Where to put coats and bags—especially when guests arrive. I love using coat trees because they’re both functional and attractive. They send a clear message: “Your coat goes right here.” No more draping jackets over chairs or wondering where to stash your bag.

Solid Wood Coat Rack I love this one because it has an extra couple of shelves and makes sense for small spaces that can’t fit a console table. $62.99 on Amazon (was $65.99)

Barlezy Freestanding Coat Rack And this one looks sleek and modern $72.99 on Amazon

Rugs That Work Overtime

Forget the industrial mats that look like they belong in a factory. A washable rug is my go-to for the front entry. It feels cozy underfoot, adds personality to the space, and—most importantly—traps dirt and moisture. The best part? You just toss it in the wash when it’s dirty. They are easy to vacuum and extremely durable.

Floral Washable Carpet Pick the one that speaks to your style, like this floral option. $37.99 on Amazon

Ultra Soft Neutral Area Rug Or this oriental-style option, measure it up your space, and watch it transform. I can’t recommend these enough! $42.49 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Storage & Seating in One

If you have room, a bench with storage is a game-changer. It can conceal shoes, accessories, and all those “extras” that tend to clutter an entryway. Plus, it gives you a comfortable spot to sit while putting shoes on or off. It’s a welcome addition to any space. Don’t think so? Just watch your guests the next time they come in – they might struggle looking for somewhere to sit to put shoes on or take them off. You’ll be surprised how much more functional the space becomes.

PETKABOO Rattan Shoe Storage Bench This one has a modern look you’re sure to love. $159.99 on Amazon

Kogven Shoe Bench This bench is more traditional and has a top cushion, but both store shoes and have a lift-up top which is a terrific extra feature. $249.99 on Amazon

Small Touches, Big Impact

One of my favorite little conveniences? A long metal shoe horn. I keep one on my coat rack and always offer it to guests. It’s a small thing, but people really appreciate it—especially when they’re slipping back into snug boots.

ZOMAKE Shoe Horn This long, polished steel shoehorn boasts exceptional strength–so you can get years of use out of it. $16.99 on Amazon

Hallway lighting for late nights

A little plug in night light is my hallway MVP! Late at night, I don’t need to turn any lights on, this bright little light stays plugged in and turns on when it becomes dark and off when it becomes light. It’s a very small and inexpensive convenience that I have absolutely fallen in love with!







LED Night Lights This plug in night light features a built-in smart light sensor, automatically turning on at night and off at dawn. $19.99 on Amazon

Closet Organization That Works

Even with a decent coat closet, storage always feels tight. Here are a few solutions that make a big difference in mine:

Shoe Slots Organizer 20 Pack These double your shoe storage space while keeping everything neat and easy to find. I have been using these ones for almost 2 years now – brought them with me from the old house – and they definitely help squeeze the most out of closet space. $49.99 on Amazon

Folding Plastic Baskets I place these on shelves and whipped out my label maker to create bins for sunglasses, hats, and things like sunscreen and bugspray, hats and gloves. These easily stack, come in a variety of sizes and offer a cute pop of colour to the closet. $21.99 on Amazon

Extra Large Boot Tray Essential for Canadian winters (or rainy days anywhere). They keep melted snow, mud, and dirt off your floors and can be brought out by the front door in the cooler months. I stash mine inside the closet in warmer months and they keep the dirty shoes in there from spreading dirt on the floor. $38.99 on Amazon

