Here’s how to create a functional & stylish front entryway

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Your front entryway is more than just a door—it’s the “drop zone” of your home. It’s where shoes come off, coats get tossed, and bags pile up. Done right, it can keep dirt from traveling further into the house, give you a landing pad for your essentials, and set the tone for the rest of your home. I have recently moved into a new home and I wanted to share how I have made my space functional and beautiful, mixing in both practical upgrades and stylish solutions.
A Place for Coats and Bags
One of the biggest pain points in any entryway? Where to put coats and bags—especially when guests arrive. I love using coat trees because they’re both functional and attractive. They send a clear message: “Your coat goes right here.” No more draping jackets over chairs or wondering where to stash your bag.
You may also like:
Arched Full Length Mirror – $119.99
Rugs That Work Overtime
Forget the industrial mats that look like they belong in a factory. A washable rug is my go-to for the front entry. It feels cozy underfoot, adds personality to the space, and—most importantly—traps dirt and moisture. The best part? You just toss it in the wash when it’s dirty. They are easy to vacuum and extremely durable.
You may also like:
Drink Coasters with Holder – $20.89
Cotton Handwoven Farmhouse Layered Door Mat – $22.99
Storage & Seating in One
If you have room, a bench with storage is a game-changer. It can conceal shoes, accessories, and all those “extras” that tend to clutter an entryway. Plus, it gives you a comfortable spot to sit while putting shoes on or off. It’s a welcome addition to any space. Don’t think so? Just watch your guests the next time they come in – they might struggle looking for somewhere to sit to put shoes on or take them off. You’ll be surprised how much more functional the space becomes.
You may also like:
Plastic Clear Drawer Organizers – $24.69
Ophouliy Set of 2 Cordless Table Lamps – $35.19
Small Touches, Big Impact
One of my favorite little conveniences? A long metal shoe horn. I keep one on my coat rack and always offer it to guests. It’s a small thing, but people really appreciate it—especially when they’re slipping back into snug boots.
You may also like:
Shoe Wipes – $20.99
NonScents Shoe Deodorizer – $23.57
Jason Markk Shoe Protector Spray – $26.99
Hallway lighting for late nights
A little plug in night light is my hallway MVP! Late at night, I don’t need to turn any lights on, this bright little light stays plugged in and turns on when it becomes dark and off when it becomes light. It’s a very small and inexpensive convenience that I have absolutely fallen in love with!
You may also like:
Keepsmile 100ft Led Strip Lights – $17.99
Dawnwake Mushroom Lamp – $54.96
Closet Organization That Works
Even with a decent coat closet, storage always feels tight. Here are a few solutions that make a big difference in mine:
You may also like:
Amazon Basics Foldable Storage Bins – $29.63
90 L Large Storage Bags – $34.99
Comments