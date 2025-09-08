SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

TikTok-approved body lotions we’re buying in 2025

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted September 8, 2025 7:00 pm
1 min read
TikTok viral body lotions View image in full screen
Glow on with these viral formulas.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

TikTok has officially turned body care into the main character of our routines. From rich butters that feel like frosting to lightweight lotions that sink in instantly, these viral picks prove moisturizing can be just as exciting as makeup. Whether you’re chasing glass-skin radiance, craving a scent that doubles as perfume, or just want seriously soft limbs, these lotions are the ones everyone is buzzing about. Ahead, ten formulas worth the hype (and shelf space).

 

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Visibly Firming Refillable Body Cream
Beloved for its gourmand salted caramel-pistachio scent, this cult-classic lotion also visibly firms and smooths skin, courtesy of caffeine-rich guaranà extract.
$65 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream
Juicy watermelon meets hydrating hyaluronic acid and smoothing AHAs in this playful pink lotion that’s a social media star in its own right. The result? Skin that feels plump, baby-soft and smells downright delicious.
$35 at Sephora

 

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream
Rihanna’s lush body cream is all over TikTok for its indulgent whipped texture and tropical-inspired fragrance. Packed with seven luxe oils and shea butter, it’s a veritable vacation in a jar.
$62 at Sephora

 

Naturium Bio-Lipid Restoring Body Lotion
You may know Naturium as a Hailey Bieber–adored brand, and TikTokers love it too. This drugstore gem restores moisture with plant-based lipids, squalane and shea butter for irresistibly-smooth limbs.
$19.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Story continues below advertisement

 

Josie Maran Vanilla Vibezzz Body Butter
This whipped argan oil body butter has TikTokers (and us) completely obsessed. The rich, fluffy texture melts into skin, while the warm vanilla scent lingers like a cozy sweater.
$49 at Sephora

 

You may also like:

Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick – $6.67

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion – $18.97

Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue – $40

 

EOS Shea Better 24H Moisture Body Lotion Vanilla Cashmere
Velvety-soft and sweetly scented, this lotion blends shea butter with cozy vanilla cashmere for all-day hydration. It’s earned rave reviews for leaving skin supple and snuggle-worthy.
$20.99 on Amazon (was $27.99)
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

L'Occitane Hydrating Almond Milk Concentrate Body Moisturizer
Lush, velvety and scented with sweet almond, this luxe lotion smooths, firms and leaves skin with a radiant sheen that social media stars can’t get enough of.
$74 at Sephora

 

NIVEA Essentially Enriched Body Lotion
This drugstore favourite took off online thanks to its ultra-rich, almond oil–infused formula that imparts a radiant sheen. Bonus: it layers beautifully under fragrance.
$21.57 on Amazon

 

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration
This powerhouse cream is social media famous for rescuing dry, irritated skin. With colloidal oatmeal and shea butter, it delivers instant relief and long-lasting moisture.
$58.50 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Cake Milk Made Indulgent Body Milk Cream
Oh-so-sweet and hella hydrating, this Canadian brand’s whipped body milk smells like a vanilla dream. Get ready to treat your skin to the most indulgent dessert.
$24.8 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 60 – $13.98

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum – $28

Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant – $38

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices