TikTok-approved body lotions we’re buying in 2025

TikTok has officially turned body care into the main character of our routines. From rich butters that feel like frosting to lightweight lotions that sink in instantly, these viral picks prove moisturizing can be just as exciting as makeup. Whether you’re chasing glass-skin radiance, craving a scent that doubles as perfume, or just want seriously soft limbs, these lotions are the ones everyone is buzzing about. Ahead, ten formulas worth the hype (and shelf space).

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Visibly Firming Refillable Body Cream Beloved for its gourmand salted caramel-pistachio scent, this cult-classic lotion also visibly firms and smooths skin, courtesy of caffeine-rich guaranà extract. $65 at Sephora

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream Juicy watermelon meets hydrating hyaluronic acid and smoothing AHAs in this playful pink lotion that’s a social media star in its own right. The result? Skin that feels plump, baby-soft and smells downright delicious. $35 at Sephora

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream Rihanna’s lush body cream is all over TikTok for its indulgent whipped texture and tropical-inspired fragrance. Packed with seven luxe oils and shea butter, it’s a veritable vacation in a jar. $62 at Sephora

Naturium Bio-Lipid Restoring Body Lotion You may know Naturium as a Hailey Bieber–adored brand, and TikTokers love it too. This drugstore gem restores moisture with plant-based lipids, squalane and shea butter for irresistibly-smooth limbs. $19.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Josie Maran Vanilla Vibezzz Body Butter This whipped argan oil body butter has TikTokers (and us) completely obsessed. The rich, fluffy texture melts into skin, while the warm vanilla scent lingers like a cozy sweater. $49 at Sephora

EOS Shea Better 24H Moisture Body Lotion Vanilla Cashmere Velvety-soft and sweetly scented, this lotion blends shea butter with cozy vanilla cashmere for all-day hydration. It’s earned rave reviews for leaving skin supple and snuggle-worthy. $20.99 on Amazon (was $27.99)

L'Occitane Hydrating Almond Milk Concentrate Body Moisturizer Lush, velvety and scented with sweet almond, this luxe lotion smooths, firms and leaves skin with a radiant sheen that social media stars can’t get enough of. $74 at Sephora

NIVEA Essentially Enriched Body Lotion This drugstore favourite took off online thanks to its ultra-rich, almond oil–infused formula that imparts a radiant sheen. Bonus: it layers beautifully under fragrance. $21.57 on Amazon

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration This powerhouse cream is social media famous for rescuing dry, irritated skin. With colloidal oatmeal and shea butter, it delivers instant relief and long-lasting moisture. $58.50 at Sephora

Cake Milk Made Indulgent Body Milk Cream Oh-so-sweet and hella hydrating, this Canadian brand’s whipped body milk smells like a vanilla dream. Get ready to treat your skin to the most indulgent dessert. $24.8 on Amazon

