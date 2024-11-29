The 13 best Black Friday tech deals of 2024

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday—that time of year when retailers go into the black as our bank accounts dip into the red—is here. That means it’s time for some of us to do things like buy a humongous 98-inch TV (and maybe an 880-watt soundbar to go with it) because it’s so on sale it would be stupid not to. The rest of us will simply take advantage of the great deals to be found on more reasonable gadgets that we’d probably buy even if it weren’t Black Friday, like laptops, tablets, and headphones. Whichever group you fall into, you’re like to find something of interest in our list of some of the best tech deals to be found in Canada on Black Friday 2024.

The oddly affordable wall-sized TV

50% off

TCL 98-inch Q65 QLED 4K Smart TV Here’s the TV deal of the year: A 30 square foot TV for around the price of an average mortgage payment (similarly-sized TVs retailed for upwards of $100K not long ago). This wall-sized, bezel-free TCL screen with 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and QLED technology is 50% off during Black Friday. Delivery is free with a Prime membership, but a word of warning: You will definitely need help installing it. $2499.99 on Amazon

The go-big-or-go-home soundbar

47% off

JBL Bar 1000 880-Watt 7.1.4 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar If you’ve got a big TV, you need big sound to go with it. Those are the rules. And this 880-watt JBL soundbar delivers. It creates immersive cinematic sound via directional audio beams from a pair of up-firing drivers in the main bar plus two more in the detachable end speakers, which you can place beside or behind your couch for maximum effect. The coup de grace? A wickedly powerful 10.1-inch wireless subwoofer that produces bum-rattling bass. $899.99 at Best Buy Canada

Adorably tiny earbuds

42% off

JLab JBuds - Mini Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds If your favourite wireless earbuds feature is that they’re wee, this set of mini earbuds is for you. JLab’s surprisingly powerful little JBuds are among the smallest available, as is the charging case that they come with. Available in five hues—pink, teal, mint, black, and sage—they also make a smart fashion statement. And they don’t skimp on useful features. Use the app to easily adjust EQ levels, and toggle Be Aware mode to let in street sounds while out and about $34.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

The no-nonsense notebook

33% off

HP 15.6-inch Laptop Unless you’re a hardcore gamer or professional creator, most people just want a laptop that’s dependable for word processing and spreadsheets at work and streaming movies and playing casual games at home. That’s precisely what this excellently priced HP Windows notebook gives you. It’s got a bright and crisp 15.6-inch screen, half a terabyte of speedy solid state storage for videos and pictures, and a reliable eight hours of battery life to get you through the day. Boom. You’re all set on the laptop front for another five years. $399.99 at Best Buy

Amazon's top turntable buy

33% off

Audio-Technica AT-LPW50PB Fully Manual Belt-Drive Turntabl If you understand the strange satisfaction that comes from setting needle to vinyl, this bargain on one of Audio-Technica’s coveted manual belt-driven turntables is worth sitting up for. The AT-LPW50PG’s sensor-equipped precision motor spins at both 33⅓ and 45 RPM, and it’s equipped with a preamp as well as a detachable RCA output cable for maximum component flexibility. Plus, it’s crafted in classic glossy black, making it a nice fit with any decor. $649.99 on Amazon

Nostalgic photography at a nifty price

25% off

Polaroid Now i-Type (2nd Gen.) Vintage cameras are currently all the rage, and it doesn’t get much more retro than this period perfect Polaroid. Everything about the i-Type is designed to evoke nostalgia, from its classic black-and-white design to the unmistakable sound of its little motor popping out a printed picture. It also has some neat modern features, including a battery you can recharge with a USB cable and the ability to purposefully capture arty-looking double exposures. $119.99 on Amazon (was $159.99)

An astronomical deal for amateur stargazers

39% off

Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ Newtonian Telescope If you think Earth landscapes are fun to look at, wait until you get a gander of the moon’s Copernicus Crater and Montes Apenninus mountain range through the eyepiece of this simple to use but powerful beginner telescope. And you don’t have to stop there. Use the red dot finder to zoom in on Saturn’s rings and Jupiter’s Great Red Spot. The included tripod keeps these images rock steady. $369.99 on Amazon (was $479.92)

Go big on a budget

25% off

Samsung 75-inch TV This 75-inch, 60Hz LED HDR-enabled TV may not be capable of the bottomless blacks and hyper-quick refresh rates of Samsung’s much pricier QLED panels, but if your goal is simply a well made name-brand TV that’s big enough to lose yourself in your favourite movies and TV shows—in 4K and HDR—this is a real steal. It features Samsung’s user-friendly Tizen operating system and remote, and comes with popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime preinstalled. $799.99 at Best Buy Canada

Smart lights at a smart price

53% off

Twinkly Smart Light Multipack Twinkly’s amazing mappable ambient lights are usually a splurge-y spend, but this multipack—consisting of a 30m string of 400 programmable lights plus a bonus string of 60 dots—is half price at Best Buy during Black Friday. Use the longer string to wrap a tree for Christmas, then repurpose them post-holidays to add a dash of ambience to your basement entertainment room. The shorter string is great for providing a backlight to shelves, planters, and paintings. $129.99 at Best Buy Canada

Mobile music for minimalists

33% off

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen.) Wireless Bluetooth speaker There’s no shortage of loud—in both senses of the word—Bluetooth speakers out there, but if you’re looking for a mobile music player that combines sound quality and elegant aesthetics, this speaker from the audio masters at Bang & Olufsen is the way to go. It’s subtle, durable beauty that’s charmingly minimalist in design but delivers clear and powerful sound whether you’re holed up in the office or lying on the beach. Available in four colours. $300 on Amazon (was $449)

A tablet that won't break the bank

39% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (64GB) There’s really no need to spend $1,500 on a premium tablet when you can grab Samsung’s 11-inch Galaxy Tab A9+ for a tiny fraction of the price. Its bright full HD screen is great for streaming movies and TV, it has plenty of power to handle most mobile games, and is light enough to toss into a purse or messenger bag. Add a stylus and you can take notes and do art. Pair it with a keyboard and you’ve basically got a Chromebook. $199.97 on Amazon (was $329.99)

Pairing pedals with power

26% off

Gotrax EBE3 27.5 Traditional cycling is a good way to exercise, but biking can be daunting on longer commutes or when you have to cover rough terrain. Gotrax’s EBE3 electric bike solves these problems. By adding a little power to your pedaling you can easily hit speeds up to 30 km/h. The battery lasts up to 80 km when combined with foot power, but you can also give your legs a break and coast on electricity for nearly 40 km. The built-in smart display provides all the critical data you need, from speed to remaining charge. $849.99 on Amazon (was $1149.99)

Deeply discounted noise cancelling cans

44% off

Bose Quiet Comfort Noise Cancelling Headphones You’ll probably never find a better deal on these premium Bose headphones. They sound fantastic—music playback has terrific highs and dynamic lows, while audiobook narrators and podcast hosts come through with an earthy richness—and the adjustable noise cancellation is second to none. Plus, easy-to-use touch controls on the ear cup mean you don’t have to fish around for buttons. $269 on Amazon (was $479)

