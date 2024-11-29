The 13 best Black Friday kitchen deals of 2024

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Get ready to cook up some amazing savings this Black Friday with the best kitchen deals of the season! From sleek stand mixers to handy gadgets, it’s the perfect time to score top-quality kitchen essentials at unbeatable prices—because your dream kitchen just got a whole lot more affordable!

The pot that does it all

36% off

Our Place Perfect Pot Cook up magic with the Our Place Perfect Pot – the all-in-one wonder that makes every meal feel special! From soups to stews, it’s your kitchen’s new best friend, designed for effortless cooking and even easier cleanup. $140 on Amazon (was $220)

The sleek cookware set

33% off

Stainless Steel Cookware Set Cook like a pro with the Lagostina Kitchen Pots and Pans Set – stylish, durable, and perfect for every meal. Whether you’re simmering or searing, these stainless steel beauties will make your kitchen shine! $254.99 on Amazon (was $379.99)

The stylish sip set

29% off

2 Piece Coffee Mug Set Start your day with style using these gorgeous glass coffee mugs, designed to keep your drinks warm and your hands cool! These sleek double-wall glass mugs are perfect for sipping your favourite brew with a touch of elegance. $23.74 on Amazon (was $34.99)

The luxe coffee machine

35% off

De'Longhi Coffee Machine The De’Longhi Dinamica Plus lets you brew café-quality coffee right at home with a simple touch, making every sip feel like a luxury. With its automatic milk frother, it transforms your coffee into a creamy, velvety delight, perfect for cozy mornings or afternoon treats. $1299.99 on Amazon (was $1999.99)

The high-end beverage refrigerator

34% off

Built-In Wine & Beverage Refrigerator This built-in beverage refrigerator is your stylish solution to perfectly chilled sips, whether it’s bubbly or brews! With room for 18 bottles and 56 cans, this sleek fridge keeps your drinks ready to impress for any gathering. $1199.99 on Wayfair (was $1829.99)

The sleek oven and microwave combo

49% off

Compact Oven & 1000 W Microwave This 24-inch compact oven & microwave combo from Wayfair is your kitchen’s new best friend, cooking up meals in no time! With 1.6 cu.ft. of space and 1750W of power, it’s the perfect blend of style and speed for all your cooking needs. $1197.35 on Wayfair (was $2329.99)

The coveted bakeware set

42% off

Our Place Bakeware Set Bake like a pro with the Our Place Bakeware Set, where every loaf, cake, and cookie turns out perfectly! With its chic design and non-stick surface, this set makes baking feel as fun as it is delicious. $145 on Amazon (was $250)

The trusted kitchen companion

18% off

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is a kitchen companion that whips, beats, and kneads with style, turning every baking project into a delightful masterpiece. With its timeless design and powerful performance, this tilt-head mixer makes every mixing task feel like a fun, effortless breeze. $329.98 on Amazon (was $399.98)

The BPA-free utensils

45% off

Silicone Cooking Utensils Set This Silicone Cooking Utensils Set is like a rainbow of kitchen happiness, making cooking a breeze while keeping your nonstick cookware safe and scratch-free! With heat resistance up to 446°F and a dishwasher-safe design, these BPA-free utensils are as practical as they are cute, turning every meal prep into a fun, stress-free adventure. $25.49 on Amazon (was $45.99)

The premium knife set

50% off

Sabatier Forged Triple Rivet Knife Block Set, 15-Piece, White This gorgeous knife set adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen with its sleek white design and sharp, precise blades! With its forged triple-rivet construction, this knife set is not just beautiful, but built to make meal prep a breeze, one slice at a time. $82.47 on Wayfair (was $164.99)

The at-home pizza maker

45% off

Portable Countertop Pizza Oven Bring the pizzeria to your kitchen with the Cuisinart Indoor Portable Pizza Oven – baking delicious 12-inch pizzas in minutes! With temperatures ranging from 350°F to 700°F, you can enjoy crispy, mouthwatering pizzas right at home. $199.99 on Amazon (was $360.98)

The convenient party grill

37% off

Starfrit The Rock Electric Raclette Party Grill This party grill brings people together with sizzling fun and delicious cheese melts! Perfect for any gathering, this grill lets you enjoy mouthwatering meals while creating lasting memories with friends and family. $56.97 on Amazon (was $89.99)

The at-home soda maker

41% off

SodaStream Turn any drink into a bubbly delight with SodaStream – your at-home soda maker for fizzy fun! From sparkling water to your favorite sodas, it’s the perfect way to add a pop of joy to every sip. $99.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)

