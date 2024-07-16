Our favourite deals from this year’s Amazon Prime Day!

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Adriana Monachino, Beauty Editor
Starting off strong, I can’t wait to add this model-approved tinted moisturizer to my cart. Promising a glowy complexion à la Kendall Jenner, it’s the perfect makeup-skincare multitasker (read: must-have) for summer.
I’m usually a gold girlie, but lately I’ve been loving a mixed-metal moment. The two-toned timepiece screams quiet luxury, complete with a dainty face that leaves an impression.
I’m *finally* adding these babies to cart. After sticking with wired headphones for so long (RIP), it’s time to invest in AirPods. I’m especially excited for the active noise-cancellation feature—perfect for those Zoom calls.
Emotional support water bottle, anyone? These days, I can’t go anywhere without my Simple Modern tumbler. From my desk to the tennis court, this insulated stainless steel jug keeps my drinks cold for hours, ensuring I stay refreshed all day long.
Coffee, but make it iced! This new Keurig machine automatically adjusts brew temperature, starting off hot to help extract full flavour, then cooling down for less ice melt. It works like magic, so you can enjoy an iced drink from home. Don’t mind if I do!
Marina Hanna, Contributor
A handy, zippered canvas tote is an essential everyday item, especially in the summer. This tote bag includes an interior pocket for your phone and keys and the cutest design.
There are many milk frothers out there. But if you are very serious about your lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites, Prime Day is the perfect time to treat yourself to the Cadillac of frothers.
‘Tis the season for replenishing or updating your baking supplies. This highly rated muffin pan will make anyone feel like a pro in the kitchen.
This Yeti tumbler features a MagSlider lid secured by magnets for easy use and is dishwasher safe. Enjoy this limited-time sale for the next couple days!
Aside from its reported reliable sound, the 10 hours of playtime makes this a highly-rated speaker a popular choice. Reviewers point to its sleek, lightweight design, speaker sound and value as reasons for making this JBL Flip Essential a satisfying purchase.
Amber Dowling, Contributor
My kids are at an age where their tablets are no longer sufficient for the homework they’re getting from school, plus many of the programs they use aren’t compatible. So, to help ease the learning journey and keep the kids off our laptops, we’ve decided this is the year we’re getting them their own machine. We want something basic and efficient but affordable, and with a Prime Day deal like this, we can’t say no.
My family loves kayaking, although the kids are still too young to go alone. We also have very little storage space at home, so investing in actual kayaks isn’t an option right now. Rather than relying on places with rentals this summer, though, we’re picking up an inflatable kayak on Prime Day. The reviews are great and you can’t be the price, plus, with this in our trunk, we can easily explore new waterways.
We love fresh pasta in our household, and even though I have two types of manual pasta makers, it’s too much effort to make it regularly. I plan on changing that with this automatic pasta machine, though, which whips up fresh noodles in under 20 minutes. After witnessing my mom’s machine in action, I definitely want one of my own, and thanks to Prime Day, it’s finally in my price range.
Unfortunately, my hard-shell luggage did not make my last trip unscathed: it came back with a large crack across the front. So, it’s time to invest in a new spinner, and I’ve had great luck with SwissGear in the past. This hard shell also comes with a 10-year limited warranty, which puts my mind at ease, and I like that it’s expandable to fit even more when we travel with the kids.
I’m a total sucker for anything nostalgic, and these shoes give me feelings. I remember wanting them as a teen and not being able to afford them, so now is my time to shine. Or at least I will be during my neighbourhood walks or while running errands, reliving a small part of my youth.
Chad Sapieha, Contributor
They say nothing is certain except death and taxes. I’d add housework to that list, but this robot vacuum takes care of a big chunk of most folks’ household chores. Schedule it to run automatically each day, then forget about it as it goes about its job, automatically emptying its amassed dust and debris into a rubbish bin on its charging base. It can even detect (and avoid) your furry family members’ accidents, ensuring you don’t come home to a rug smeared with pet poop.
This dual basket air fryer makes dinner a snap. Fry up a main like chicken parm or some spicy salmon in one basket while crisping a side—maybe some baby potatoes or frozen calamari—in the other. Boom. Supper is done in 15 minutes, with no oil added. And cleaning is dead simple. Just toss the durable baskets and grates in the dishwasher and you’re done.
Ideal for short summer commutes, this Segway scooter has a 25 kilometre maximum range and can reach speeds up to 20 km/h. The front and back wheels have discrete breaking mechanisms for precise and intuitive handling, and a 2.8-inch handlebar monitor provides information on speed and battery charge. Plus, the shock-absorbing wheels are hollow and durable, which means there’s basically zero maintenance.
Screen technology evolves so fast that there’s really no such thing as an “ultimate” gaming monitor. But if there were, this one would definitely be in the running. With an aspect ratio of 32:9 this 49-inch OLED gives new meaning to widescreen. And its 0.03 millisecond response time and 240Hz refresh rate renders images so fast your opponents won’t know what hit them.
Gas-powered mowers are a maintenance headache, and it’s a pain to deal with the cords of plug-in electric models. The solution? Greenworks’ battery-powered mower. Its dual-battery design delivers up to 45 minutes of 48-volt mowing power. It has six height settings and allows you to choose whether to mulch or bag the clippings as you go. Bonus: A folding handle makes it a cinch to store.
