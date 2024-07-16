Fashion & beauty classics to shop during Amazon Prime Day

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon fashion and beauty is a vast marketplace brimming with outstanding—and sometimes bizarre—finds. Prime Day is not the time to go it alone. To help you navigate this sometimes-bumpy terrain, we’ve curated a quick guide to classic fashion and beauty picks that we believe will become your new wardrobe and beauty routine favourites.

Beauty

CaraVe Salicylic Acid Cleanser There may not be a cleanser that works as hard as this one yet remains so gentle. Fragrance-free and exfoliating without harsh grains or microbeads, it’s packed with skin-boosting ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin D. Suitable for both face and body, it effectively relieves dry and rough skin. $17.58 on Amazon (was $21.99)

Eucerin Aquaphor Healing Ointment Yes, it’s made for babies, but adults can benefit from it too. Formulated with just seven ingredients, including healing and moisturizing elements like Panthenol and Glycerin, it’s also dye, fragrance, and paraben-free. This hypoallergenic formula soothes minor irritations, chafing, and dry skin, and can even alleviate diaper rash for babies. $12.79 on Amazon (was $13.99)

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant Achieve glowing skin without risking damage from scrubs with Paula’s Choice gentle exfoliating formula. This leave-on liquid gently reveals a healthier complexion over time, ensuring effective exfoliation without irritation. $39.20 on Amazon (was $49)

Innisfree Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum Another must in your beauty routine is a hyaluronic serum. The Green Tea Seed Serum by Innisfree is a skin-quenching formula that includes Niacinamide, which hydrates and supports a healthy-looking glow. $30.38 on Amazon (was $38)

Opalex No.9 Bond Protector One product to replace them all: This leave-in serum protects your hair from heat damage, while adding shine and controlling frizz. Get ready to simplify your life and look your best. $30.75 on Amazon (was $41)

Babe Original Lash Separator This handy lash separator enhances your lashes whether applying mascara or gel. Designed to brush away clumps, it helps achieve that coveted fanned-out lash look effortlessly. $11.20 on Amazon (was $14)

Wet Brush Go Green Hair Curl Detangler Brush By now, the detangling brush has become commonplace. This one caught my eye because it’s specifically for detangling curly hair. This ultra-flexible brush prevents split ends and breakage and makes brushing the knots out of your hair a breeze. $71.40 on Amazon (was $135.16)

PMD Clean-Smart Facial Cleansing Device & Anti-Aging Massager Level up your face-washing game with a hypoallergenic silicone sonic brush that promises to clean out your pores and lift and tone your skin. This is a pricier item, so Prime Days is the perfect time to score this dual-acting beauty tool. $71.40 on Amazon (was $135.16)

Fashion

Citizen AW1598-70X Brycen Eco-Drive Watch, Silver Tone What makes this watch so special is its ability to convert any light—natural or artificial—into energy. Be prepared to never change your watch battery again. This made-in-Japan timepiece is classic, stylish and environmentally friendly. $193.58 on Amazon (was $241.98)

Carfia Vintage Polarized Sunglasses These elegant round-shaped frames refine any ensemble. Featuring polarized UV400 protection lenses, you won’t have to compromise your vision. This pair also comes with a protective case and a soft cleaning cloth for easy maintenance. $38 on Amazon (was $55)

Levi’s Classic Western Shirt This classic long sleeve will become a wardrobe staple. Its versatility means it most likely matches nearly everything in your closet, making it a go-to piece for any outfit. $57.85 on Amazon (was $96.43)

Lacoste Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Polo Born on the tennis court, the Lacoste polo is an icon. Made from 100 per cent cotton, reviewers agree that it’s comfortable and stylish. Why not stun your pickleball opponents by wearing this to your next match? $87.49 on Amazon (was $125)

Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Do you have a go-to sweatshirt that stands up to many wears and washes? This super soft Champion pullover promises reduced pilling and shrinkage, wash after wash. It’s like they know you’ll be living in it! $42.30 on Amazon (was $60.43)

The Gym People Half Zip Hoodies This multi-purpose half-zip hoodie is designed for a workout but looks so good that you might think twice about sweating in one. It features thumb holes at the cuffs and a large front pocket to keep your hands warm when the weather is not. $49.99 on Amazon (was $60.99)

Orolay Trench Coat If the name Orolay sounds familiar, it could be that you have seen their winter down jacket on countless best-of lists. Well, they also make a lightweight double-breasted classic cut trench. Dress it up or down; this mid-length coat will be your best friend on those rainy and windy days. $97.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)