Whether you’re looking for new cleaning gadgets, cooking tools or innovations to make life a little easier around the home, Prime Day has you covered. There are many deep discounts on some of the most coveted home items, so now’s the time to take advantage. From vacuums to air fryers and everything in between, here are our top 15 picks.

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum The Roomba is one of the smartest vacuums on the market, and now it’s available at one of the best prices we’ve seen. The iRobot empties itself for up to 60 days, so you can set it and forget it. It’s programmed to avoid common household items like charging cords that you may have left on the ground. It also avoids pet waste, so you don’t have to worry about unfortunate mishaps. $699.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

HENCKELS Forged German Stainless Steel 10 Pc Knife Block Set Having a good kitchen knife makes a big difference when you’re prepping meals, and Henckels is one of the most recognizable brands out there—even Chef Gordon Ramsay reportedly prefers them. This set of 10 includes the basics (paring, utility, chef’s and bread), three steak knives, a sharpening steel and kitchen shears. The knives are dishwasher safe, made from high-quality stainless steel, and the whole set weighs less than ten pounds. $129.99 on Amazon (was $269.99)

Philips Kitchen Appliances Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker If you crave the taste of fresh pasta but don’t want to break the bank at a bakery or spend hours kneading dough, this pasta machine is your perfect solution. In just 18 minutes, you can create 450 grams of fresh spaghetti, penne, or fettuccine with minimal effort. Weighing only 13 pounds, it’s compact for easy storage and a breeze to clean after use. $144.92 on Amazon (was $279.99)

FoodSaver Vacuum Sealing Machine Starter Kit With rising grocery costs, buying items in bulk and freezing them for later use is a smart strategy. However, freezer burn and limited space can be significant issues without an effective storage system. FoodSavers address both problems by vacuum-sealing items to ensure optimal freshness and efficient storage. This starter kit uses up to 40 percent less material than traditional units and includes everything you need to start your bulk-buying journey. $99.99 on Amazon (was $162.99)

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum A cordless vacuum that deep cleans both carpets and hard floors? There’s a reason Dyson vacuums are so popular. While they can be pricey, this beloved model is on sale during Prime Day, making it more accessible for busy households. With up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, it converts to a handheld for cleaning stairs or cars and includes several attachments for the deepest clean yet. $427.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

Ninja BW1000C Belgian Waffle Maker Creating the perfect Belgian waffles at home has never been easier. This smart machine features a spout for pouring the exact amount of batter from the top and beeps to let you know when they’re ready. With five settings for your preferred waffle shade, everyone can enjoy the deliciousness they crave during your next Sunday morning brunch. $79.94 on Amazon (was $129.99)

Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima by De'Longhi If you love fresh lattes, americanos, espressos and other coffee concoctions but don’t want to mess around with complex tampers and messy portafilters, this pod-based espresso machine is for you. Purchase a range of pods for the perfect pour, plus it includes a milk frother and three settings for the tastiest foam and crema around. $440.30 on Amazon (was $629.99)

Breville the Oracle Touch Automatic Espresso Machine If you prefer an old-fashioned espresso or crafted coffee and don’t mind a machine that takes up a little more counter space to achieve the real thing, Breville is offering 20 per cent off its pre-programmed machine. With the touch of a button, you can craft an entire menu of your favourites, with personalization options and powerful temperature controls for optimal milk and coffee every single time. $3439.97 on Amazon (was $4299.99)

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle If you love carbonated water but are tired of buying cans and bottles at the store, SodaStream is a proven at-home carbonation system that allows you to curate the perfect bubble and flavour. If it’s time for an upgrade or you want to get into the bubble game, this bundle is the perfect starter set. It comes with the latest technology, two dishwasher-safe bottles, two tanks and a couple of Bubbly flavours for experimenting. $129.99 on Amazon (was $239.99)

T-fal Ingenio Detachable Handle Cookware Set If it’s time to upgrade your cookware and you need a set that’s safe for all oven types, this T-fal set has everything you need. Featuring detachable handles and nesting pots and pans, it takes up minimal cupboard space. The non-stick coating makes cleaning a breeze, and the versatile design allows the set to go from the stove to the oven, to the table, and then to the fridge. $237.02 on Amazon (was $254.49)

Breville the Sous Chef 16 Pro Food Processor If you’re going to invest in one small appliance for the kitchen, this food processor is it. The machine chops, dices, slices and shreds in seconds, and it includes two chutes for various-sized ingredients. It comes with special attachments, like the emulsifying disc and the smaller processing bowl, which fits inside the 16-cup bowl. Plus, it includes a genius accessory storage box to keep everything neat and tidy in the cupboard when not in use. $515.82 on Amazon (was $649.99)

Shark FlexBreeze Outdoor & Indoor Fan with InstaCool Misting Attachment Homes get hot, and sometimes a fan is necessary to cool things down and make life more livable. Enter this brilliant indoor and outdoor fan from Shark, which includes a misting attachment for your coolest summer yet. It’s cordless, converts from pedestal to tabletop to fit anywhere, and runs for up to 24 hours on a charge. Set it up for a perfect sleep or a dinner gathering outdoors, or take it on the road the next time you’re picnicking or catching a game. $199.99 on Amazon (was $249.99)

Ninja DZ550 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer Why invest in one air fryer when you can get two for the same price? We love Ninja’s DualZone model, which comes with two baskets so you can whip up twice as many dishes simultaneously. The large baskets are big enough to hold a six-pound chicken, plus you can set each side to finish at the same time. Everything is a breeze to clean up when finished, especially since there are no sticky wire baskets to scrub. $199.99 on Amazon (was $319.99)

Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner Whether you have kids, pets or messy people in your home, you probably have daily stains and spills to contend with. This cleaner is here to help with its powerful suction and attachments that tackle everything from wine to mud. It keeps runners, area rugs, furniture and carpets looking like new, making it an essential addition to any home’s cleaning crew $94.99 on Amazon (was $139)