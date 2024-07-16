Our picks for the top 15 Prime Day tech deals

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Who wants to spend $600-plus on a Google Pixel phone when you can get one for just $350 during Amazon Prime Day? That, plus plenty of other bargains—including Beats headphones, a DJI drone, and a great GoPro 11 camera bundle—can be found in our roundup of some of the best Prime Day deals available this summer. From home security to work productivity, we’re pretty sure you’ll find a gadget or gizmo with a price you can’t afford to pass up.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones Over-ear headphones may be a bit bulky and hot on a summer day, but the sound! These Beats cans deliver utterly immersive audio marked by crystal clear highs and rich, earthy lows, centering everything on you with personalized spatial audio. Switch between noise-cancelling and transparency modes as you transition between environments while listening up to 40 hours per charge. $399.95 on Amazon (was $469.95)

GoPro Hero 11 Black Bundle If you like to record your action-packed exploits, this is the camera for you. A new, larger sensor with an innovative 8:7 aspect ratio and 5.3K resolution gives you the ability to frame scenes horizontally, vertically, or even as a square in post production with no loss of visual fidelity. This bundle also comes with a head strap, quickclip, and an extra Enduro battery to ensure you never run out of juice mid-adventure. $339.99 on Amazon (was $519.99)

DJI Mini 3 Want to get into drone photography? The DJI Mini 3 is a great place to start. It’s light enough that you don’t need exams or certifications to pilot it (though you still need to follow local laws), and thanks to smart gimbals and stabilizers it’s a piece of cake to operate, even in moderate wind. Plus, the cinematic 4K video is fantastic—great for both content creators and people who just want to have a little aerial fun. $445 on Amazon (was $589)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health and Fitness Tracker Fitbit’s Inspire 2 is a straightforward and practical smartwatch for fitness-focused folks who don’t want to be distracted by superfluous bells and whistles. It tracks steps, distance, hourly activities, and calories burned while tracking your heart rate. The battery lasts around 10 days at a time, and the watch comes with a one-year subscription to Fitbit’s Premium service, which can help tailor physical activities to meet your goals. $69.95 on Amazon (was $129.95)

Echo Pop Amazon’s Echo Pop is ideal for small spaces, including bedrooms, bathrooms, and kitchens. Alexa support means you can speak your desires into existence, whether that means listening to music or audiobooks, getting an update on news or weather, or controlling smart lights and power outlets. All that, plus you get to choose between four fun colours. $70.1 on Amazon (was $74.98)

Google Pixel Buds Pro Quality wireless buds can be pricey, so a good Prime Day deal on Google’s Pixel Buds Pro is hard to pass up. These tiny but powerful ear speakers feature active noise cancellation to isolate external sounds in noisy environments. Smart 5-band equalization features let you customize levels while automatically adjusting lows, highs, and mids as you turn the volume up or down. And they work just as well with iOS devices as they do Android. $139.on Amazon (was $259.99)

Amazon Fire TV 55 Anyone looking for a big screen on a budget will be hard pressed to beat an Amazon Fire. The 4-Series has 4K resolution, supports HDR to bring out hidden details in the bright and dark areas of the screen, and sports a quartet of HDMI inputs to accommodate a fleet of consoles and cable boxes. Plus, it’s built with Amazon Fire in mind, which means you can command Alexa to control not just the TV but also smart home services. $509.99 on Amazon (was $659.99)

Google Pixel 7a Need a new phone? This is just about the best deal around. Unlocked for all carriers, the 6.1-inch Google Pixel 7a is packed with all the features you’d expect in a Google smartphone, including a dual rear camera that captures detailed stills and 4K video at 60fps as well as AI-powered perks like Live Translate and call screening using Google Assistant. It’s battery will last a full day with regular use, and it charges in a flash when you need quick top ups. $349 on Amazon (was $599)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Pricier digital book readers tend to come loaded with stuff you’ll never or rarely use. Do yourself a favour and opt for this more affordable and highly practical Kindle model. It has a paperback-sized 6.8-inch display with optional white and amber backlights, enough storage for thousands of books, and—this is key—is resistant to water in the event it takes an accidental dunk in the tub or pool. $134.99 on Amazon (was $159.99)

Bose TV Speaker Not to be a sound snob, but I’m pretty sure my ears would hemorrhage if I listened to the tinny, flat audio of built-in TV speakers for more than a few minutes . External speakers are essential, and this small, dual-driver Bose soundbar—designed specifically to enhance dialogue in TV and movies—is a great solution. It only takes a couple of minutes to set up, and can double as a speaker for other Bluetooth devices like your phone or iPad. $229 on Amazon (was $329)

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet Kids can be rough on tech, but this tablet—encased in a thick plastic snuggy—is designed to handle whatever they dish out. (And if it doesn’t you can always fall back on the two-year, zero-hassle warranty.) It comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ content, which means almost endless games, apps, books, and videos from services like Disney and PBS Kids. And you can use parent settings to control everything your wee ones access. $79.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)

SteelSeries Aerox 5 - Holey RGB Gaming Mouse At work, all you need is a mouse that can point and click. But at home? That’s where the fun is. This incredibly light and strikingly designed mouse blazes with 16.8 million customizable colours to add a futuristic ambience to your den. It’s also fine-tuned for gamers, with ergonomic lines and curves, nine programmable buttons, durable click contacts, and a precision optical sensor for extraordinary accuracy. It’s even built to withstand Cheetos dust and Redbull spills. $88.98 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Ring Stick Up Cam (4-pack) This is about as easy a home security upgrade as you’ll find. The four rechargeable battery-powered, indoor/outdoor Ring Stick Up Cams in this bundle can be mounted to walls or simply placed on tables and shelves. Then set up motion detection zones and receive real time alerts in the Ring app. Pair them with Alexa to enable voice commands. $312.95 on Amazon (was $494.97)

Blink Video Doorbell Amazon’s Blink Video Doorbell takes just minutes to set up. Attach it to your door frame with a couple of screws (or just use Command Tape), connect it to your WiFi network, and you’re done. It’s powered by a couple of AA batteries that will last up to two years. Anytime anyone presses the ringer you’ll get an alert on your phone and be able to see and talk to them. A Blink subscription isn’t required, but it comes with a 30 day trial, which lets you save and share clips. $31.99 on Amazon (was $64.99)