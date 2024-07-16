Stock up on these 17 essentials for Amazon Prime Day

Send this page to someone via email

In this age of the $8 cup of (average drip) coffee, it’s officially mandatory to save on literally everything–every chance you get. So, beyond barrel jeans and pretty puffed-sleeved blouses, let’s talk about household batteries and supporting your microbiome. Because when the right deals come along for products that actually power my life (not just make it pretty)? I’m all in.

Happy Prime Day, Canada!

Health & fitness

Do not stop actioning on those fitness goals just because it’s mid-July. Whether you pack an old school jump rope for a lake weekend or you squeeze in your steps around the city, getting your sweat on shouldn’t just be reserved for the deep dark days of winter.

Original Peloton Bike The gold standard of exercise bikes, Peloton and its uber-motivating global community has really crossed over into a lifestyle choice. $1,299.99 on Amazon (was $1,845)

Theragun Mini Massage Gun Let the healing begin! I love this cheeky lil handheld deep tissue and muscle massager by Theragun. Smaller in size, lightweight and packs in your purse. $199 on Amazon (was $249)

Cambivo Large Yoga Mat Until recently, I had NO idea you could buy a yoga/pilates mat that was super-sized. Ideal for a home gym or your rooftop vinyasa session at sundown, this version by Cambivo is 6’ x 4’ and comes in 3 thickness options. $62.09 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Jamieson Omega-3 Select Pharmaceutically tested and free from heavy metals, these sustainably sourced Omega-3 Select’s from Jamieson support heart health and reduce inflammation. Sign. Me. Up. $12.49 on Amazon (was $14.97)

Beauty & fashion

My two favourite Instagram rabbit holes? Lip-improving beauty products and how to make the best three-ingredient ice cream of all time. I’m one for two so far.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask If you crave both the taste of berries along with a dewy, hydrated smile, then this intensely moisturizing Laneige sleeping mask will feel like haute couture for your pucker. $32.5 on Amazon

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Face Sunscreen Achieve a uniform complexion with this universal tint that matches almost every skin tone. This 100 per cent mineral sunscreen offers excellent UVA and UVB protection and an instant natural glow. The ultra-weightless texture quickly penetrates, leaving skin radiant and protected. $31.15 on Amazon (was $38.95)

La Roche-Posay 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum This pure vitamin C serum is designed to combat wrinkles, boost radiance and refine skin texture. Formulated with ten per cent pure vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and salicylic acid, it’s light, non-greasy and fast-absorbing. Bonus: It’s suitable for sensitive skin! $65.55 on Amazon (was $69)

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer The idea of air drying my locks in the summer sunshine sounds romantic – but in reality? Ya, no. In my experience, there is no product on the market that dries faster or smoother than the Dyson supersonic hairdryer (and for the record – I paid almost twice this price from another site 4 years ago). $479.99 on Amazon (was $579.99)

Clean Skin Club Face Wipes I keep these face wipes in my car for life on the go. Skin barrier positive, 100% vegan and cruelty-free and (woot!) redness-friendly. $21 on Amazon (was $24)

Citizen Men's Promaster Dive Automatic 3 Hand Silver Stainless Steel Watch I only wear chunky menswear watches, so this treetop green, stainless-steel time-teller by Citizen is just my speed. And while I personally only need coverage for the depth of a cannon ball, the iconic Promaster Dive is actually water resistant to 200m. Win! $302.7 on Amazon (was $320.08)

Travel

Whether you’re camping in the backyard or packing your crew on a cross country road trip – playlists, cupholder hydration and not losing your much-loved belongings (this includes the dog) are key points for success. We can help with all three.

Stanley Tumbler I stole my youngest daughter’s insulated Stanley tumbler in June (shhh), and it has literally been the best swipe of my life. $65 on Amazon (was $72)

AirTag Protective Casing There was life *before* the waterproof Air Tag, and there is life *after* the waterproof Air Tag. Game changer. $13.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

JBL Flip Essential 2 Speaker I purchased this JBL Flip Essential 2 speaker for my Airstream because of its ten hours of playtime. But it’s also designed using recycled materials–and waterproof! $94 on Amazon (was $159.98)

Tech

Duracell AAA Batteries ‘Batteries not included’ is a sentence I truly dread. From my high wattage makeup mirror to the fireplace remote, AAA batteries (literally) give me life. Power up with this deal on a 16-pack of Duracell’s. $16.98 on Amazon (was $21.99)

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse Looks like a ‘lil sports car! This Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse by Logitech has 5 programmable buttons and is PC/MAC compatible. And while I heart the white version, it also comes in cheeky hot pink and inky black. Good luck, gamer. $189.99 on Amazon (was $219.99)

Pets

Pro Plan FortiFlora I mix a packet of FortiFlora’s canine probiotic support into a spoonful of peanut butter for my dog, Greta the Magnificent – and it’s gone in 1.3 seconds. $28 on Amazon (was $42.99)

Purina Pro Plan Dry Cat Food I don’t own a cat. But my dog’s boyfriend, Eddie Vedder, has experienced a significant improvement in his ear function and skin quality since switching to Purina’s Specialized LiveClear chicken and rice formula. $64.49 on Amazon (was $189.99)

Susie Wall has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle.